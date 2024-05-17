GAME RECAP: Canucks 3, Oilers 2 (Game 5)

J.T. Miller provides the late blow with 31.9 seconds left to condemn the Oilers to a 3-2 defeat in Game 5 that pushes them to the brink of elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Edmonton Oilers v Vancouver Canucks - Game Five

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

VANCOUVER, BC – Dagger delivered and facing elimination.

After the Oilers were outworked and outbattled for the majority of the 60 minutes, Canucks' forward J.T. Miller served the decisive late blow in Game 5 on Thursday night at Rogers Arena, placing a rebound under the crossbar with 31.9 left in regulation to complete a 3-2 victory for Vancouver that pushes Edmonton to the brink of elimination from the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Evander Kane scored the opening goal that was nullified by Carson Soucy late in the opening period before Mattias Janmark responded 22 seconds later to make it 2-1 for the Oilers on a two-on-one with Connor Brown, who picked up his first point of the playoffs in the defeat with an assist along with defenceman Vincent Desharnais.

Phillip Di Giuseppe capitalized on a turnover in the second period to equalize for the Canucks during a middle frame where they outshot the Oilers by a 17-4 margin. That dominating frame put the Blue & Orange on their heels entering the third period where Vancouver continued to pressure Edmonton to earn opportunities, leading to their late winner that came off the stick of Miller in the final minute.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard was solid for the Oilers in between the pipes, but ended the night with his first-career playoff defeat despite making 32 saves.

Edmonton failed to score a power-play goal for the first time in the 2024 Playoffs, finishing the night 0-for-5 with the man advantage.

The Oilers trail 3-2 in the series and head back to Oil Country in need of a victory to keep their season alive on Saturday in Game 6 at Rogers Place, with puck drop slated for 6:00 pm MT.

FIRST PERIOD

The Oilers had the start they wanted when Pius Suter took a goaltender interference penalty to send the Oilers to an early power-play opportunity before the  Canucks earned the stop to give their fans something to cheer for in the first three minutes of the first period.

Edmonton finished the opening period an uncharacteristic 0-for-3 with the man advantage, but their five-on-five play was the major strength of their opening frame, starting when the second line of Holloway, Draisaitl and Kane got to work on the cycle to produce the game's opening goal.

Kane and Holloway missed on a rush chance before Vincent Desharnais gave it to Draisaitl, who Kane in the left circle to fire a low shot towards the Canucks' crease that went five-hole on Silovs to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead before the five-minute mark of the opening frame. 

The assist was significant for Draisaitl, as the German extended his playoff point streak to 10 games to join Mark Messier (14 games, 1988) and Wayne Gretzky (10 games, 1986) as the only players in Oilers franchise history to reach the mark. Kane's tally was his third of the postseason, and the winger now has 19 post-season goals over the last three playoffs – tied for the sixth most amongst all NHLers.

Vincent Desharnais made a vital intervention near the four-minute mark when he pulled the puck off the line after Elias Lindholm pushed the puck through, protecting Edmonton's one-goal lead with a one-hand clearance with the puck inches from crossing the goal line behind a hapless Pickard, who was engulfed in the net-front duel against the Canucks' centre.

In addition to their power play, the Oilers failed to convert on a few really strong looks in the opening frame after Connor Brown was set up for a wide-open look in front before Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid had a dangerous two-on-one broken up at the last second.

The Canucks hung around for large stretches of the frame but were able to equalize when Carson Soucy, who was back from serving his one-game suspension for cross-checking McDavid at the end of Game 3, beat Pickard glove side from the left circle to level the score at 2-2 with 2:33 left in the frame.

But it would take the Oilers only 22 seconds to restore their lead when Connor Brown and Mattias Janmark got loose on a two-on-one following the next sequence inside Edmonton's zone, with Brown finding his Swedish linemate at the back post for his first playoff goal in Blue & Orange.

Brown's assist was his first point of the playoffs, helping set up a 2-1 lead for the Oilers heading into the first intermission.

SECOND PERIOD

The Canucks kept their foot down for nearly the full middle frame, outshooting the Oilers 17-4 in the period and capitalizing on one of the mistakes that Edmonton made to make it 2-2 through 40 minutes of Thursday's pivotal Game 5 at Rogers Arena.

The Oilers were lucky to have Pickard on his game for the second straight contest, with the netminder making a massive right-pad stop on J.T. Miller in tight on a Canucks' power play inside the first five minutes of the frame after Vancouver's No. 9 made a strong inside move from the left post.

Almost a minute and a half later, defenceman Evan Bouchard lost the puck below the goal line from the pressure applied by Nils Åman behind him, leading to the puck popping out front for Phillip Di Giuseppe to throw a spin-around backhand toward goal that slid through Pickard's five-hole.

Vancouver continued to outwork Edmonton for the remainder of the period, including on the power play where the Canucks were thoroughly outplaying the Oilers and looking like the team more likely to convert despite failing to pick up a goal on any of their four looks in the first 40 minutes.

The Canucks had 29 shots through the opening two periods, marking their highest total of the series with still a period to play on Thursday night to decide a winner with the score knotted at 2-2.

THIRD PERIOD

After the Oilers won it at the death in Game 4, the Canucks returned the favour when they delivered the dagger through J.T. Miller with 31.9 seconds on the clock.

The Canucks had been stretching the Oilers on the fast break all evening on Thursday with their forward flying the zone quickly and the defencemen getting the pucks up to them quickly to cause havoc for Edmonton's blueliners. 

Elias Pettersson made a great play to knock down a puck over his head at the Oilers blueline, allowing the Canucks to gain possession crossing into the offensive zone before it was thrown on goal by Elias Lindholm to create a dangerous rebound for Miller at the back post.

The Canucks' alternate captain got to the puck and placed his one-touch shot under the crossbar, providing the Oilers a late blow that would wind up as the game-winner to push Edmonton to the brink of elimination, trailing 3-2 in the series heading back to Edmonton for Game 6 on Saturday.

