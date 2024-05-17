GAME RECAP: Canucks 3, Oilers 2 (Game 5)

VANCOUVER, BC – Dagger delivered and facing elimination.

After the Oilers were outworked and outbattled for the majority of the 60 minutes, Canucks' forward J.T. Miller served the decisive late blow in Game 5 on Thursday night at Rogers Arena, placing a rebound under the crossbar with 31.9 left in regulation to complete a 3-2 victory for Vancouver that pushes Edmonton to the brink of elimination from the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Evander Kane scored the opening goal that was nullified by Carson Soucy late in the opening period before Mattias Janmark responded 22 seconds later to make it 2-1 for the Oilers on a two-on-one with Connor Brown, who picked up his first point of the playoffs in the defeat with an assist along with defenceman Vincent Desharnais.

Phillip Di Giuseppe capitalized on a turnover in the second period to equalize for the Canucks during a middle frame where they outshot the Oilers by a 17-4 margin. That dominating frame put the Blue & Orange on their heels entering the third period where Vancouver continued to pressure Edmonton to earn opportunities, leading to their late winner that came off the stick of Miller in the final minute.

Goaltender Calvin Pickard was solid for the Oilers in between the pipes, but ended the night with his first-career playoff defeat despite making 32 saves.

Edmonton failed to score a power-play goal for the first time in the 2024 Playoffs, finishing the night 0-for-5 with the man advantage.

The Oilers trail 3-2 in the series and head back to Oil Country in need of a victory to keep their season alive on Saturday in Game 6 at Rogers Place, with puck drop slated for 6:00 pm MT.