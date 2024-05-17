LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks (Game 5)

SECOND PERIOD

11:11: A soft slashing penalty is given to Evander Kane after Leon Draisaitl was held for almost 10 seconds in the Canucks' zone.

14:46: Turnover and the Canucks even it up. Evan Bouchard is stripped of the puck behind the net and Di Giuseppe slides a turn-around backhander through Pickard's five-hole.

2-2.

16:12: J.T. Miller makes a great move down low and tries to wrap it around Pickard at the far post, but the Oilers' netminder gets his right pad out to prevent the goal.

17:26: Warren Foegele takes a penalty for boarding Conor Garland below the goal line.

20:00: The second period is underway! We start 4-on-4 on late penalties to Janmark and Myers after time expired in the first.

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: The Oilers lead 2-1 through 20 minutes on the goals from Kane and Janmark. Edmonton could be thinking they should be well ahead after going 0-for-3 on the power play in the opening frame.

2:10: WHAT A RESPONSE BY THE OIL! A collision between Brett Kulak and a defender in the Oilers' zone leads to the defenceman pushing the puck up to start a three-on-one for the fourth line, with Connor Brown finding Mattias Janmark at the back door to restore Edmonton's lead 22 seconds after they gave it up.

2-1 Oilers.