LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks (Game 5)

2:33: Welcome back, Carson Soucy. The defenceman comes back from his one-game suspension and scores the tying goal with a wrist shot to the top corner.
1-1.
3:49: Desharnais clears it off the line to save a goal!
5:34: Brock Boeser hits the crossbar! Each team has hit the top iron after Bouchard struck it earlier in the period.
5:53: A holding penalty to Ian Cole on Dylan Holloway is wiped out by Zach Hyman holding the stick of Nikita Zadorov, evening things up at 4-on-4.
6:44: A two-on-one opportunity for Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid is broken up and eventually covered by Silovs.
10:58: Delay of game to the Canucks to set up Edmonton's second power play.
12:22: A great exchange between Derek Ryan and Connor Brown leaves the latter with a golden opportunity alone in front, but Brown has his low effort stopped beneath Silovs' right pad. A dangerous chance goes unconverted for the Oilers.
15:26: KANE THROWS IT FIVE-HOLE AND SCORES! After he and Holloway combined for a great rush chance, the second line cycles the puck and it leads to Kane getting the puck inside the left circle and throwing the puck on goal to beat Silovs to his five-hole 4:34 into the opening period.
1-0 Oilers.