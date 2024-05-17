LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers at Canucks (Game 5)

Follow along with our in-game updates & tune into Oilers Plus to catch the Live Post-Game Show following Game5 against the Canucks on Thursday night at Rogers Arena

Edmonton Oilers v Vancouver Canucks - Game Five

By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

The Edmonton Oilers look to take the lead in their second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks in Game 5 at Rogers Arena on Thursday.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet & Hockey Night in Canada at 8:00 p.m. MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

Pickard starts as the Oilers look for their first lead of the series

SECOND PERIOD

11:11: A soft slashing penalty is given to Evander Kane after Leon Draisaitl was held for almost 10 seconds in the Canucks' zone.

14:46: Turnover and the Canucks even it up. Evan Bouchard is stripped of the puck behind the net and Di Giuseppe slides a turn-around backhander through Pickard's five-hole.

2-2.

16:12: J.T. Miller makes a great move down low and tries to wrap it around Pickard at the far post, but the Oilers' netminder gets his right pad out to prevent the goal.

17:26: Warren Foegele takes a penalty for boarding Conor Garland below the goal line.

20:00: The second period is underway! We start 4-on-4 on late penalties to Janmark and Myers after time expired in the first.

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: The Oilers lead 2-1 through 20 minutes on the goals from Kane and Janmark. Edmonton could be thinking they should be well ahead after going 0-for-3 on the power play in the opening frame.

2:10: WHAT A RESPONSE BY THE OIL! A collision between Brett Kulak and a defender in the Oilers' zone leads to the defenceman pushing the puck up to start a three-on-one for the fourth line, with Connor Brown finding Mattias Janmark at the back door to restore Edmonton's lead 22 seconds after they gave it up.

2-1 Oilers.

EDM@VAN: Janmark scores goal against Arturs Silovs

2:33: Welcome back, Carson Soucy. The defenceman comes back from his one-game suspension and scores the tying goal with a wrist shot to the top corner.

1-1.

3:49: Desharnais clears it off the line to save a goal!

5:34: Brock Boeser hits the crossbar! Each team has hit the top iron after Bouchard struck it earlier in the period.

5:53: A holding penalty to Ian Cole on Dylan Holloway is wiped out by Zach Hyman holding the stick of Nikita Zadorov, evening things up at 4-on-4.

6:44: A two-on-one opportunity for Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid is broken up and eventually covered by Silovs.

10:58: Delay of game to the Canucks to set up Edmonton's second power play.

12:22: A great exchange between Derek Ryan and Connor Brown leaves the latter with a golden opportunity alone in front, but Brown has his low effort stopped beneath Silovs' right pad. A dangerous chance goes unconverted for the Oilers.

15:26: KANE THROWS IT FIVE-HOLE AND SCORES! After he and Holloway combined for a great rush chance, the second line cycles the puck and it leads to Kane getting the puck inside the left circle and throwing the puck on goal to beat Silovs to his five-hole 4:34 into the opening period.

1-0 Oilers.

Kane goes five-hole from the left circle to open the scoring in Game 5

18:10: CROSSBAR! Evan Bouchard's shot takes a deflection and it goes off the red bar behind Arturs Silovs.

19:15: Early power play for Edmonton! Pius Suter goes in too strongly on Calvin Pickard and takes a goaltender interference penalty.

20:00: GAME ON IN GAME 5!

20:00: The first period of Game 5 at Rogers Arena will begin at 8:10 pm MT.

LINEUP

Oilers

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Holloway
Foegele - McLeod - Perry
Janmark - Ryan - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Desharnais
Kulak - Ceci

Pickard
Skinner

Canucks

Höglander - Lindholm - Pettersson
Suter - Miller - Boeser
Joshua - Blueger - Garland
Di Giuseppe - Åman - Podkolzin

Hughes - Hronek
Soucy - Myers
Zadorov - Cole

Silovs
DeSmith

