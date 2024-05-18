PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks (Game 6)

PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (Game 6)

EDMONTON, AB – The Oilers have won every game that followed a loss so far in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and they'll need to keep that trend going on Saturday to stay alive against the Canucks.

The Blue & Orange had 1-0 and 2-1 leads in the first period of Thursday's Game 5 in Vancouver, but the Canucks outshot them 24-12 over the final two periods en route to a 3-2 win courtesy J.T. Miller's go-ahead goal with just 33 seconds remaining in regulation.

The Oilers lost Game 2 to the Los Angeles Kings in the first round and rattled off three straights victories to win the series. They were defeated by the Canucks in Game 1 and Game 3 before responding with wins in Game 2 and Game 4.

They'll look to showcase that resiliency once again in Game 6 to set up a seventh and deciding showdown back on the West Coast on Monday with a berth in the Conference Final up for grabs.

"You just have to take it one game at a time," Leon Draisaitl said of the do-or-die scenario before the team flew back to Edmonton on Friday. "We've got to go home and win one game at home. That's all we have to do. Don't think about the next game. Focus on tomorrow and bring our best tomorrow. Get a win and come back here."

"We've battled back all year long," Cody Ceci added. "We had our backs against the wall early on this season, and battled all the way back to the position we're in now. We've dealt with adversity throughout the year and handled it pretty well. Now it's time for all of us to bring our 'A' game."