PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks (Game 6)

According to Natural Stat Trick, the Oilers dominated the opening 20 minutes of Game 5, leading even-strength scoring chances 10-3 and high-danger scoring chances 6-2, which translated to their 2-1 lead on the scoreboard.
The final two frames were fully flipped, though, as the Canucks led even-strength scoring chances 22-13 and high-danger scoring chances 8-3, with the Oilers unable to slow down the surging home side.
"Vancouver was the better team last night," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said Friday morning. "Through a series there's going to be times or games where the other team is better. Especially a team that finished with over 100 points in the regular season. That was their game and they were better than us last night. And we'll have to find a way to be better for Game 6."
"We were on our heels too much last game and just let them pressure us too much," Draisaitl added. "They were the better team last night."
The five-on-five numbers told the tale of Game 5 quite well, but the power-play results were also pivotal as the Oilers went 0-for-5 with the man advantage after going 5-for-10 in the first four games of the series and 14-for-30 in the playoffs prior to Thursday.
"We just weren't sharp," Draisaitl said of the team's usually-lethal PP corps that also ranked fourth in the NHL during the regular season with a 26.3 percent success rate. "They put a little more heat on us, but nothing that we can't handle. We just weren't sharp enough."
"A little lethargic, just standing, watching and not being playing on our instincts," Knoblauch said of Thursday's PP efforts. "But we'll make little adjustments like we have for every game, noticing what they've changed. They've tried doing this, and how can we counter that?"