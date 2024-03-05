RELEASE: Oilers place Gagner on waivers

BOSTON, MA – The Edmonton Oilers announced on Tuesday that they've placed forward Sam Gagner on waivers for the purpose of assignment to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The 34-year-old has recorded five goals and five assists in 27 games for the Oilers this season, bringing his career totals with the Blue & Orange over three separate stints with the club to 116 goals and 211 assists in 569 games.

Gagner was selected in the first round, sixth overall by the Oilers at the 2007 NHL Draft and made his return to Edmonton this season on a Professional Tryout (PTO) during Training Camp before signing a one-year deal with an average annual value (AAV) of $775,000 on Oct. 31.

Over his career, Gagner has recorded 197 goals and 332 assists in 1,042 games over 17 NHL seasons split between Edmonton, Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Detroit.