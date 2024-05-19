GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Canucks 1 (Game 6)

EDMONTON, AB – Edmonton's best players impressed and the collective effort from the Blue & Orange was excellent on Saturday to help send us to Game 7.

The Oilers staved off elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 6 at Rogers Place with a rousing 5-1 victory over the Canucks, receiving three points each from Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to force Game 7 on Monday with this second-round series knotted at three games apiece.

Dylan Holloway scored a terrific goal to open the scoring in the first period before Zach Hyman restored Edmonton's lead in the second period after Nils Hoglander responded for the Canucks less than two minutes after the Oilers took the lead in the opening frame.

Following Hyman's league-leading 10th goal of the postseason, Edmonton never looked back, limiting Vancouver to 11 shots over the final two periods and 15 shots overall as Stuart Skinner was able to bounce back in his return to the Oilers' crease and claim the victory.

The Oilers scored four unanswered in the second and third periods and were led by their top players all evening, with Evander Kane wrapping up the scoring in the third period with his fourth goal of the playoffs on a first shot that came off a clean face-off win by Leon Draisaitl with less than seven minutes left in regulation.

Game 7 will be at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Monday, with puck drop slated for 7:00 pm MT.