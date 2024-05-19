GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Canucks 1 (Game 6)

The Oilers force Game 7 after crushing the Canucks 5-1 at Rogers Place on Saturday behind three points from McDavid, Bouchard & Nugent-Hopkins along with 14 saves from Stuart Skinner

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Edmonton's best players impressed and the collective effort from the Blue & Orange was excellent on Saturday to help send us to Game 7.

The Oilers staved off elimination from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 6 at Rogers Place with a rousing 5-1 victory over the Canucks, receiving three points each from Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to force Game 7 on Monday with this second-round series knotted at three games apiece.

Dylan Holloway scored a terrific goal to open the scoring in the first period before Zach Hyman restored Edmonton's lead in the second period after Nils Hoglander responded for the Canucks less than two minutes after the Oilers took the lead in the opening frame.

Following Hyman's league-leading 10th goal of the postseason, Edmonton never looked back, limiting Vancouver to 11 shots over the final two periods and 15 shots overall as Stuart Skinner was able to bounce back in his return to the Oilers' crease and claim the victory.

The Oilers scored four unanswered in the second and third periods and were led by their top players all evening, with Evander Kane wrapping up the scoring in the third period with his fourth goal of the playoffs on a first shot that came off a clean face-off win by Leon Draisaitl with less than seven minutes left in regulation.

Game 7 will be at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Monday, with puck drop slated for 7:00 pm MT.

FIRST PERIOD

Where there's a will, there's a Hollo-way.

With the Oilers in need of strong individual efforts from every player to keep their season alive, Dylan Holloway was the first to rise to the occasion in Game 6 on Saturday night by scoring off a terrific solo run through Vancouver's defence to fire up Edmonton's bench and the fans inside Rogers Place.

"That was an electric goal," defenceman Darnell Nurse said. "I think the way the building lit up, it feeds into the bench and our game, and he's made some huge plays throughout the playoffs so far."

Leon Draisaitl made the pass up ice to Holloway in the neutral zone for him to pick up along the boards, beat his man to the middle and attack Vancouver's defenders, rounding past the lunging Quinn Hughes before sliding his shot through Arturs Silovs' five-hole for a Hollywood-worthy opening goal.

The tally was Holloway's third of the playoffs and first goal since scoring twice in Game 2 of the First Round against the Los Angeles Kings.

Holloway hits the jets & goes five-hole on Silovs to make it 1-0

Edmonton's lead wouldn't last two minutes after Darnell Nurse and Vincent Desharnais didn't pick up Nils Hoglander as he crept into the goalmouth area and accepted Elias Pettersson's feed from below the goal line. The all-Swedish second line for the Canucks got the equalizer after Hoglander took two whacks at the puck and put it past Stuart Skinner on the second try, making it 1-1 with 9:57 left in the opening frame.

The Oilers received extra momentum from their penalty kill that held the Canucks to no shots over two first-period power plays, while the Oilers didn't draw any penalties in the opening 20 minutes.

At the very end of the first period – down to the final tenths of a second – Evan Bouchard looked to have given the Oilers a 2-1 lead when he powered a slap shot through traffic and past Silovs, with Connor McDavid falling over the Canucks' netminder after getting ridden into the crease by Teddy Blueger.

The referee waved it off immediately for goaltender interference, with Head Coach Kris Knoblauch taking a long look at it from the bench before deciding against the challenge, which kept it 1-1 through the first 20 minutes.

SECOND PERIOD

When your team's facing elimination, keep your foot on the gas and don't let off.

The Oilers confidently navigated the second period to take a two-goal lead into the final frame off tallies from Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard that came over a 4:06 span near the midway mark of the period.

Forward Sam Carrick was inserted into the lineup in place of Corey Perry for Game 6 on Saturday and made his mark early in the second period by drawing a holding penalty against Nikita Zadorov for an Oilers power play that wouldn't unconverted, along with 1:05 of five-on-three later in the frame where Edmonton failed to make any headway with the man advantage, going 0-for-3 in the period.

But Edmonton's damage was delivered at even strength, beginning with Zach Hyman scraping a shot under the left arm of Silovs at 7:14 of the period after McDavid rounded the net and made his winger corral the puck with his skate after delivering the pass into his feet.

It was Hyman's NHL-leading 10th goal of the playoffs to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead, with McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins picking up their first of two helpers in the frame.

"I think five on five, the team that we're playing in Vancouver has a really good even-strength game, so for us to get our five-on-five game and play strong throughout the night was huge."

Hyman's shot from the slot hits Silovs' arm & drifts into the net

The Oilers' top line continued to buzz and had the Canucks pinned down in their own zone on a long shift nearly four minutes later that came through at the very end when Bouchard detonated a bomb of a slapshot that beat Silovs clean off the far post to pad Edmonton's lead with his League-high fifth goal and 17th point of the playoffs among all defenceman.

Edmonton's top players were all finding ways to have a major impact on the game, with their top-six forwards and top-line defenders combining to produce three goals and six assists in the opening 40 minutes. The Oilers' penalty kill provided a crucial stop on Vancouver's own two-man advantage for 1:04 in the final three minutes of the frame, with Quinn Hughes striking the post as the Canucks' best chance on the power play.

But something told us the Oilers and their top players weren't done there after outshooting the Canucks 14-5 in that middle frame and building themselves a 3-1 lead.

Bouchard blasts a point shot past Silovs' blocker to make it 3-1

THIRD PERIOD

Edmonton's best players continued to produce in the final frame, extending their team's lead 3:25 into the period when McDavid centred a pass on the rush that was poked home by Nugent-Hopkins for the 4-1 lead past the sliding Silovs, who was left out to dry by his defenceman on the play.

The trio of McDavid, Bouchard and Nugent-Hopkins all had a part to play in the goal for their third points of the contest, respectively, as the Canucks had nothing to offer for Edmonton's domination in Game 6 with a three-goal lead that became four before the final buzzer.

Leon Draisaitl won an offensive-zone draw inside the final seven minutes of regulation right to the stick of Kane, who had all the time he needed to line up his shot and beat SIlovs cleanly over the left pad for a 5-1 Oilers lead, marking back-to-back games with a goal for the Vancouver-born winger after picking up his fourth goal of the playoffs.

Draisaitl's assist marked his 100th career playoff point in his 60th game, giving him the second-best points per game in NHL playoff history that's only second to Wayne Gretzky, exemplifying just how dominant Draisaitl is in the business end of the season.

The Canucks finished the night with only 15 shots, with Skinner bouncing back in the crease to pick up the victory as the Oilers evened the series with a rousing effort on home ice.

