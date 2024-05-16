PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks (Game 5)

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch picked out Holloway’s speed and tenacity as two aspects of his game that are helping him excel in a second-line role next to elite but also physical forwards in Draisaitl and Kane, which bodes well for the Calgary product’s chance of sticking in the top-six position.

“We sent him down to play in the American League in the middle of January to get his confidence back from an injury, find his game and actually audition to play some center,” Knoblauch said. “When he came back, we weren't sure if he was going to play center, left wing or right wing, but I think that experience was good for him.

"Since he's come back, he's just really impressed. He's played really well for us.”

Netminder Calvin Pickard received his first-career playoff start and made 19 saves on 21 shots, providing steady goaltending for the Oilers to pick up his first playoff win after having done just that for the Blue & Orange during the regular season.

For Knoblauch, it was as easy as looking at Pickard's regular-season record and what he was able to do with limited opportunities, including going long stretches without action but being able to come up with the necessary saves when called upon.

“It looks like a great decision when the player comes out and performs,” Knoblauch said, “But the only reason why I felt confident going into that was Calvin's body of work through the season."