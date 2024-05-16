PROJECTED LINEUP: Pickard remains Edmonton's starter for Game 5

The 32-year-old will start back-to-back games for the Oilers on Thursday night in Game 5 of their second-round series against Vancouver at Rogers Arena

Edmonton Oilers v Pittsburgh Penguins

© 2024 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

VANCOUVER, BC – Goaltender Calvin Pickard will make his second straight start for the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night in Game 5 of their second-round series against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena.

"I just want to go out when called upon and do my job," Pickard said. "I'm grateful for that opportunity in Game 4. The guys played really well in front of me and we're looking to do the same tonight."

The 32-year-old netminder made 19 saves for the Oilers in their 3-2 victory on Tuesday that evened the series at 2-2 entering tonight's pivotal contest, which will see one team pushed to the brink of elimination heading back in Oil Country.

"Obviously, it's tied two right now," Pickard added. "We did what we set out to do in Game 4. We had a great effort, a really good finish there with the goal at the end, and now it's the best of three. It's another exciting opportunity for us to come in here and get a win, and that's what we're going to do."

Despite the low shot total, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said that Pickard looked as steady as ever and is deserving of another start for how he performed in pressure situations ton o help even up the series for Edmonton.

"I thought he looked really comfortable the other day," Knoblauch said. "He made some solid saves and played the puck really well. "Probably the biggest thing is just how comfortable you are playing the puck behind the net; when you have pressure to make the right decision. He made all the right decisions and made some big saves for us through the night. Unfortunately, later in the game during the third period, some unfortunate bounces but a pretty strong performance from Picks."

Calvin speaks with the media before starting in Game 5

Pickard will start back-to-back games for the first time as an Oiler – regular season or playoffs – despite having appeared in consecutive games before for the club with a start followed by a relief appearance. The Winnipeg-raised goaltender expects another tough battle around the crease tonight with the way the Canucks throw big bodies and pucks towards goal.

"They do a really good job around the net screening the goalies. They've earned some goals because of it," Pickard said. "From my standpoint, I've just got to work to find sight lines and not open up on rebounds when it's in tight, so I'm looking to do that tonight."

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch isn't expecting to make any lineup changes, but Canucks' bench boss Rick Tocchet is taking the alternate approach by shaking up his group with several additions, subtractions and alterations to his group to try and get some underperforming players like Elias Pettersson going.

Pettersson has a goal and three assists in 10 playoff games for Vancouver and will play on the wing of an all-Swedish line with Elias Pettersson and Nils Höglander, hoping to open up more looks for their elite forward on the inside after being pushed to the perimeter for much of this series so far.

Kris addresses the media ahead of Game 5 on Thursday

View the Projected Lineups for Game 5 below:

Oilers

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Kane - Draisaitl - Holloway
Foegele - McLeod - Perry
Janmark - Ryan - Brown

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Desharnais
Kulak - Ceci

Pickard
Skinner

Canucks

Höglander - Lindholm - Pettersson
Suter - Miller - Boeser
Joshua - Blueger - Garland
Di Guiseppe - Åman - Podkolzin

Hughes - Hronek.
Soucy - Myers
Zadorov - Cole
Friedman - Juulsen

Silovs
DeSmith

