PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Utah

The Oilers are coming off back-to-back weekend defeats in California and will be hoping not to drop any more points after having two second-period leads against Los Angeles and Anaheim evaporate into defeats.

“We definitely let some stuff get away,” Oilers captain Connor McDavid said after Monday’s practice at Rogers Place. “The LA game was two good teams going at it. I thought it was a pretty good game that could’ve gone either way, and then last game, we had it under control and just let them back in.”

After the Oilers took a 3-1 lead on Sunday with Leon Draisaitl’s league-leading 26th goal, his second PPG of the game, their special-teams dominance over the final one-and-a-half periods didn’t translate to any success at even strength, where the Ducks dominated the rest of the way to score four unanswered goals.

Former Oilers forward Ryan Strome’s reviewed goal with over three minutes remaining in regulation crossed the goal line to give the Ducks a late lead before Mason McTavish added an empty-netter, sealing the 5-3 victory for the Ducks and a frustrating final half for the Oilers in Orange County.

Edmonton finished 2-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill on Sunday, but was limited to only 23 shots (18 at five-on-five) over the full 60 minutes against Anaheim – an anomaly when you consider that the Oilers are averaging the second-most shots per game (31.8) in the NHL.

Despite that, the Oilers still gave credit where it was due, and the Ducks deserved it with how they controlled them at even strength.

“I think that we just stopped working hard,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “We were up 2-0 and they didn't get their first chance until we scored our second goal. After that, they had plenty of chances, and they woke up.

“From my point of view, we relaxed and didn't play as hard as we needed to; we didn't respect them as much as we needed to. They've got a young team, plays hard, and they're going to be a really good team. But for us, I just think we took them lightly.”