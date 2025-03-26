PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars

The Stars have the best record in the NHL since Jan. 24 at 16-4-3, including their 5-4 loss at Rogers Place earlier in the month that ended their four-game winning streak. Dallas will return to Edmonton looking for revenge after shutting out the Minnesota Wild 3-0 on Monday for back-to-back victories, with Jake Oettinger picking up his 12th career shutout to move him into sole possession of fourth-most in franchise history.

The Stars are tied for first in the NHL with four players with 25-plus goals this season (Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz. Wyatt Johnston, Mikko Rantanen). The Oilers have three, but will only have one of those players (Zach Hyman) available on Wednesday because of injuries to Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, which puts extra onus on the team's other skaters to help pick up the slack.

That call to action is arriving at the right time for the Oilers as every players looks to ramp up their individual game over the final 12 regular-season games.

"It's just continuing to build our team game," defenceman Darnell Nurse said. "Obviously, getting comfortable a in tight-checking and lower-scoring games as the end of the year comes around, and there's still a lot to play for too for our group."

Zach Hyman will play in his 300th career game with the Oilers on Wednesday against the Stars and is riding a three-game point streak (3G, 2A), along with having eight points (5G, 3A) over his last seven games. His 142 goals in his first 299 career games as an Oiler are the fifth most in that span, trailing only Wayne Gretzky (248), Glenn Anderson (176), Jari Kurri (170) and Craig Simpson (143).

Hyman has recorded 25-plus goals in each of his four seasons so far in Edmonton and is one of four on the roster who’ve scored 50 or more in their career alongside McDavid, Draisaitl and Corey Perry. With the team’s two top scorers set to be out for a few more games, he’ll be one of the many Oilers players expected to help fill the void left behind by injuries to McDavid and Draisaitl.