PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars

The Oilers came up victorious 5-4 in their last contest against Seattle on Saturday without the help of 29 or 97, who will both miss all three of Edmonton's games this week due to their ongoing injury concerns, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said in an update after Monday’s practice.
"They're going to still be a while," Knoblauch said. "So we'll be playing a couple games without them at least, so it's good for those other guys that they know that they're going to get some more playing time."
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded his fourth career hat-trick versus Seattle, scoring at even strength and on the power play and penalty kill from his versatile role as a centre and all-situations contributor to show there are plenty of players on this roster who can help make up for the absence of their two superstars.
“We hope that in the long run, this is good for us,” Knoblauch said. “Losing Connor and Leon, do we ever want them out of the lineup? No. So probably in the short term, it's harder for us to win games and move up in the standings, and we want to win as many games as possible, but collectively for our team, we want to be at our best for the playoffs. That's the most important thing.
“This little break without having those two, maybe that helps us other guys find their game and they're able to step it up because we ultimately, we need them more.”
“So hopefully, they can build a little confidence and feel good about it.”
With both of their top scorers set to be out for a few more games, it’s going to be on the rest of the team to help the keep the Oilers at pace with the streaking Los Angeles Kings and Vegas Golden Knights – who’ve each won four straight games to pass Edmonton in the Pacific Division standings.