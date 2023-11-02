News Feed

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars

Sam Gagner will make his return to the Oilers lineup on Thursday & begin his third stint with the Edmonton Oilers when they face off against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

Forward Sam Gagner will make his return to the Oilers lineup on Thursday & begin his third stint with the Edmonton Oilers when they face off against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place

You can watch the game on Sportsnet West at 7:00 PM MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

Sam Gagner returns as the team prepares to play the Stars

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Stars

EDMONTON, AB – After picking up two important points in the 2023 Heritage Classic on Sunday, the Edmonton Oilers had the opportunity to rest, recharge and retool before beginning their November slate of games at Rogers Place on Thursday night against the Dallas Stars.

The Oilers ended a four-game losing streak at the expense of their rivals the Calgary Flames, winning 5-2 in the outdoor Battle of Alberta after Evander Kane, Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman each recorded multi-point nights and Vincent Desharnais recorded his first NHL goal.

The victory under the lights of Commonwealth Stadium in front of 55,411 fans provided the perfect cap on a fantastic Heritage Classic weekend in Oil Country that the players, coaches and staff got to share with their close friends and family before a few extra days in between their next matchup at home versus the Stars.

The break comes at a good time for the Blue & Orange who are about to enter a November stretch of 14 games in 31 days, where they’ll be on the road for eight of those games over 18 days away from Rogers Place.

“We knew that we had a couple of days after that one, so it was a big one to get to just kind of feel good about yourself a little bit,” defenceman Mattias Ekholm said following Wednesday’s practice. 

“It's hard when you lose and then you feel like you're underperforming, so for our group to come back now, have three days and two really good skates as well, it feels good. But we know we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Mattias speaks after the Oilers skated on Wednesday

The Oilers were pushed over two hard practices on Tuesday and Wednesday that were focused on playing with pace while reinforcing some of the good habits they showed in Sunday’s win in the Heritage Classic, where they out-generated Calgary in high-danger scoring chances 20-3 despite conceding both their goals on the penalty kill.

They’ll hope to stay out of the box to keep Dallas’ cold power play (2-for-23, 8.7 percent) from having any opportunity to build any momentum, because at five-on-five, the Stars have been the League’s highest scorers with 23 of their 26 goals this season coming at even strength.

Head Coach Jay Woodcroft spoke to the importance of early-season practices when it comes to reinforcing good habits, because when the calendar flips to 2024, the opportunities to do so deplete as the schedule condenses toward the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“We're constantly working at our game, tweaking little parts of our game, and to be able to do that and have some practices, I think that's positive – especially early in a season,” he said. “Because when you get into the dog days of January and February, it's about keeping people healthy and just keeping your motor running. 

“This is when you can actually work at your game, and our fellas put in two good practices. Yesterday we got up and down the rink for a long time. Today was a little bit more tactical and reinforcing some things we did well on Sunday.

“We have one of the Western Conference's top teams coming into our building, so we better be ready. We had two good practices, but we’ve got to show it come game time. 

POUND THE BLUE PAINT

It’s an age-old hockey proverb:

“Go to the net, and good things will happen.”

An area of the ice that the Oilers simply dominated in the Heritage Classic came between the inner hashmarks and the crease in Calgary’s end, where they pressured heavily and picked up plenty of results and second opportunities off pucks being put on net.

Three of those chances produced goals, including Brett Kulak opening the scoring by cleaning up Evander Kane’s deflection in front that came off a shot from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins at the top of the left circle.

Evan Bouchard and Vincent Desharnais each picked up goals from the blueline, with Bouchard recording his third of the season on a bomb through traffic in the middle frame before Desharnais’ first NHL came off an innocuous wrist shot that bounced top shelf for the insurance goal at 6:06 of the third period.

Zach Hyman has been the clubhouse leader for the Oilers in this regard, registering 15 inner slot shots that are tied for the fourth-most in the NHL while his five rebound chances this season are tied for the most. The forward was rewarded again on Sunday after tucking in Leon Draisaitl's pass on an odd-man rush through Jacob Markstrom's five-hole for his third goal and ninth point of the campaign, and the Oilers are keen to continue attacking the net on Thursday.

Because if pucks keep finding their way toward the net, eventually, they’re going to start going in.

Jay speaks after the Oilers practice on Wednesday

The Oilers emphasized this simple idea during Wednesday’s practice with drills focused on generating traffic in front and shots on goal, hoping it can lead to more goals from their bottom-six forwards who’ve combined for no goals and only one point in their opening eight games.

For Head Coach Jay Woodcroft, it was an important detail to reinforce heading into Thursday’s match against a Stars team that’s formidable on the penalty kill (26-for-28, 92.8 percent) and strong in front of their own net with names like Jani Hakanpää, Miro Heiskanen, Esa Lindell and Ryan Suter in their lineup.

“I think one of the simplest remedies or most direct remedies to find offensive success is to go to that little area in front of the goaltender, in front of that blue paint, because when pucks get there, usually there are enough people there,” Woodcroft said. “There's chaos and the ability to score on second and third chances, and that's something that we can better at. 

“We had a good game on Sunday, but we're going to have to bring that in tomorrow night versus a really good net-play team. We can't accept box-outs. We have to fight through them and get to the hard areas to find success.”

LINEUP NOTES

Forward Sam Gagner is expected to suit up and play his 543rd career game in an Oilers uniform after signing a one-year, two-way contract with an AAV of $775,000 on Tuesday afternoon.

The 34-year-old veteran of 1,015 NHL games will occupy a bottom-six role and try to boost those offensive numbers from Edmonton’s third and fourth lines in the absence of Mattias Janmark, who was out of the lineup on Sunday in the Heritage Classic due to injury.

Forward Adam Erne was placed on waivers by the club on Tuesday before being assigned to the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors.

Sam speaks after Oilers practice about his new contract

Gagner is coming off double hip surgery, a professional tryout with the Oilers this past Training Camp and a four-game stretch on an AHL deal in Bakersfield where he continued his recovery and posted a goal and five assists in a similar 11-and-7 approach that he can expect in Edmonton.

With the added versatility of having played both wing and centre over his professional career, Gagner is prepared to play any role and position he’s given.

“I've played both. Even last couple of games in the minors we had eleven forwards, so I played a little bit of both and I'm comfortable in either position,” he said.

“I think it's a benefit having played so much in both positions throughout a season, and playing in a bunch of different roles that you just kind of learn and adjust to and roll with the flow.”

GAMEDAY ESSENTIALS

VIDEO

WRITTEN