BLOG: Brown feeling back up to speed

EDMONTON, AB – Things are looking like they’re starting to turn around for Oilers winger Connor Brown.

“We're three weeks in here, but I feel better and better,” Brown said following Tuesday’s practice. “After three weeks, if you told me I’d feel the way I do physically, I would be very happy. So, a lot of positives there.”

The 29-year-old is feeling back up to speed after being a step behind his teammates and the opposition in his first handful of games with the Oilers when working his way back to full strength from a torn ACL he suffered at the beginning of last season with the Washington Capitals.

With the first month of regular-season action wrapping up for the OIlers this past Sunday with the 2023 Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium, Brown is seeing his game round together on both sides of the puck despite a lack of any offensive returns so far.

“My speed has really come back here over the last week or so and I definitely have a lot of jump, and it's turned into generating some chances,” Brown said.

“It's like anything – when you get one to go, then you start feeling a little bit better in the slot and the scoring areas. We're early in the season, but physically, I feel great. Defensively, I feel strong too. I thought we'd been doing a pretty good job on the penalty kill, so I think the offence is going to come here.”