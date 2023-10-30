GENE'S BLOG: Classic Weekend

News Feed

The Oilers rallied around the return of captain Connor McDavid to beat the provincial rival Calgary Flames 5-2 in a magnificent, memorable 2023 Heritage Classic

GettyImages-1764352255
By Gene Principe
@GenePrincipe EdmontonOilers.com

With the weather hovering around zero degrees, there are lots of things to be done before the temperature plummets further and outdoor clean-up becomes more hazardous to your health.

Unhook and roll up the hose so it doesn't freeze during the winter. Maybe it was a last of the fall grass cutting and leaves to pick up. There's always outdoor furniture that can be covered or wrapped up and put away. If you were really on the ball, there was the opportunity to put up the Christmas lights before the roof becomes slippery when wet and frozen. It leaves standing on a ladder as your only option.

So little time and so much to do, but I certainly hope you spent your Sunday sitting on your couch or a chair at Commonwealth Stadium. It was a sight to see the setup for the Heritage Classic. Awesome. It was like the picture on the front of a postcard. Whether it was early in the day with the sun shining or after darkness had fallen, Commonwealth Stadium looked stunning.

It really was set up like a field of dreams for hockey – centered around the 55-yard line, with Edmonton calling the bench to the north theirs, and the one to the south set for Calgary. Boards rattling, pucks blasting, ice crackling as every skate cut through a rink made for a once-in-a-lifetime experience – or in this case twice in a lifetime.

The Oilers take the Battle of Alberta with a 5-2 win over Flames

Twenty years after the Oilers did it the first time, the NHL did it again. For everything that was the same, a lot was different. Let's start with the weather. It was a bone-crunching brutal cold that took over the 2003 outdoor game – the first during the regular season in league history.

I don't think I thawed out until the following Wednesday and I had indoor access. So many people sat for eight hours or more watching the Edmonton-Montreal alumni first and then the current Oilers and Canadiens.

Fingers, toes and beers froze in what no one knew at the time was the start of an outdoor era. Sunday's game, the 38th not played in an NHL team's home arena, was done in comfortable conditions.

Hockey making itself at home on a football field surrounded by a sell-out crowd of more than 55,000. While it was an idyllic setting, it wasn't an ideal lead-in to the game for Edmonton and Calgary. Both teams were struggling and perplexed by the early season start.

Alberta's two teams were looking at the game and event as a reset opportunity. For one team, it worked. For the other, it didn't. The Oilers rallied around the return of Connor McDavid as a lift to start and finish the game.

Tony & Cam discuss the Oilers win at Commonwealth Stadium

In between, the Flames stepped up to make it close. An empty-netter left the visitors empty in the standings, while the home team filled up with joy in victory number two of the season.

As the captain said post-game, it didn't matter if it was inside or outside, they needed a win. They got it. By the time it was over, everyone came out a winner – even the Flames for the experience. The Oilers for the same, plus the two points from the 5-2 final.

The fans were treated to an entertaining afternoon and evening. It didn't hurt that Nickelback, a homegrown Alberta band, warmed up a mostly provincial-based crowd in the Battle of Alberta.

The NHL did it right. A huge success seen around the world. Until next time, when we do it in another 20 years. In the meantime, cherish the memories and the moments from a Classic weekend.