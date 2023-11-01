BLOG: Gagner excited & stronger entering his third stint with Oilers

EDMONTON, AB – Gagn and back again.

And again.

And again.

One of the most quintessential Oilers of a generation, it feels right having Sam Gagner back in the Blue & Orange’s corner.

“I think Sam's a professional. Sam has good experience in this league,” Head Coach Jay Woodcroft said. “He's been everything from a first-round pick to a first-line player here and has found a way to stay in the League for as long as he has. He has a skill set about him. I think he's an elite thinker.”

After undergoing double hip surgery this past March and turning his Professional Tryout (PTO) during Training Camp into signing a one-year NHL contract, Sam Gagner is feeling renewed for his third stint in Edmonton and his chance to contribute in Oil Country where he began his career as an 18-year-old and played 542 of his 1,015 career NHL games.

“This is where you want to be and I'm feeling good,” Gagner said following Wednesday’s practice. “I think it's nice to play some games, get back to just playing hockey, and I'm excited to get going here.”