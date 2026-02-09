OLYMPICS: Draisaitl selected as Germany's captain

Oilers forward joined by Detroit's Moritz Seider & Ottawa's Tim Stutzle on leadership trio

By Ryan Frankson
EDMONTON, AB – Captain Leon has officially been annointed.

The German Ice Hockey Federation announced Monday that Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl will wear the 'C' for the national men's team at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

Detroit defenceman Moritz Seider and Ottawa forward Tim Stutzle were named alternate captains, with Germany slated to begin the preliminary round on Thursday vs. Denmark at 1:10pm MT.

"He's a huge role model, especially in Germany, but even in Canada and the NHL he's a huge role model," Stutzle told NHL.com. "Everybody loves him. Obviously, I'm really happy for him; he really deserves it.

"I think there’s a lot of great leaders in the room as well, and everybody is going to help him out, but he's a great leader himself. It'll be awesome to see him and see him play his game."

Draisaitl has been an alternate captain for the Oilers since the 2019-20 season.

