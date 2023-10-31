BLOG: Oilers dress up for Halloween

EDMONTON, AB – Happy Halloween from the Edmonton Oilers.

Oilers players and their significant others put together their best costumes on Monday night for the team’s Halloween party in celebration of the spooky season.

The largest contingent of attendees dressed as characters from the Harry Potter series, with Jack Campbell’s portrayal as Dobby earning the most votes from his peers as the night’s best costume.

Defenceman Cody Ceci was a close runner-up after pulling off the Albus Dumbledore look to near perfection.