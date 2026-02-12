OLYMPICS: Draisaitl's two points help lead Germany past Denmark in Group C action

MILANO -- What a beginning to a new era of German hockey under CAPTAIN Leon Draisaitl.

Donning the 'C' for his nation for the first time at Milano Cortina 2026, Leon Draisaitl recorded his first-career Olympic goal and tallied an assist on Thursday as Team Germany began its campaign with a 3-1 debut victory over Team Denmark in Group C action at Milano Rho Ice Hockey Arena.

Draisaitl set the tone early by scoring his first goal of the tournament only 23 seconds into regulation before adding a power-play assist on forward Tim Stützle's second goal of the contest with 9:58 left in the second period, which ended up being the final act in Germany's opening victory in Milan.

Germany showed just how dangerous they can be with their full squad of NHL superstars available, with the nation's new leadership group all helping lead the charge after Draisaitl and Stützle each posted multiple points and defenceman Moritz Seider recorded a team-high 26:18 in ice time.

Goaltender Philipp Grubauer stopped 36 of 37 shots between the pipes.

Draisaitl & Germany will take on Team Latvia in their next match this Saturday at 4:10 am MST.