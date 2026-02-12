OLYMPICS: McDavid records three assists as Canada shuts out Czechia in Group A opener

MILANO -- Welcome to the Olympics, No. 97.

Connor McDavid recorded three assists during an impactful Olympic debut on Thursday morning as Team Canada opened their preliminary Group A schedule at Milano Cortina 2026 with a decisive 5-0 shutout victory over Czechia at Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

The Oilers captain added a team-high six shots over 18:04 of ice time, picking up his first Olympic point on Macklin Celebrini's opening goal in the final seconds of the first period before he added two helpers in the final frame on tallies for Nathan MacKinnon and Nick Suzuki that secured Canada's victory.

Making his first-career Olympic appearance and his first in Red & White since scoring the winning goal at the 4 Nations Face-Off, McDavid made the wait for NHL players' return to the tournament worth it by putting in a terrific individual opening performance that summed up a complete team effort from Canada.

Five different players scored for Canada, while defenceman Thomas Harley posted two assists.

Jordan Binnington followed up his heroic effort at 4 Nations by making 26 saves for his first Olympic shutout, extending Canada's streak of not allowing a goal at the tournament with their best players available to 224:19, winning 11 straight games dating back to the preliminary stages in 2010 in Vancouver.

Canada improved to 1-0-0-0 and will take on Switzerland on Friday afternoon at 1:10 pm MST.