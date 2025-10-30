PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Rangers

Isaac Howard notched his second career NHL goal 2:51 later to tie the game, before Leon Draisaitl and Ty Emberson scored 37 seconds apart in the last half of the middle frame, which they each put away in the right circle to make it 4-3 after Barrett Hayton temporarily restored Utah's lead earlier in the period.

McDavid made it a two-goal contest with 2:04 left in the frame, then added an empty-netter in the final three minutes of regulation to seal Edmonton's come-from-behind 6-3 victory over Utah in front of 20 saves from a resilient Stuart Skinner in between the pipes.

"It starts with Leon getting the puck in the first period and driving it down and finding Ekky coming in," said Head Coach Kris Knoblauch on Wednesday. "That gave us a little bit of energy and a boost. Every time we came into the zone, we were looking to make a play and score. It's nice if it's there, but if they're checking you well and there's no space, unfortunately, you just have to put it in a place where you can establish a forecheck and try and work to get it back.

For the bench boss, the Oilers got back to basics in the last 40 minutes after turnovers resulted in most of their mistakes in the first period.

"We just shot ourselves in the foot way too many times, and we just had to defend the entire period, where if we were playing a little simpler, we wouldn't have to do that," he said. "I think in the second and third periods, we played a simpler game. We didn't turn the puck over. We made them defend. When you make the other team defend, it's just such an easier game to play."

The Oilers will be hoping that sense of simplicity can carry over to Thursday's meeting with the Rangers, who were shut out by the Oilers just over two weeks ago in a 2-0 defeat at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 14.

"I think you just saw a little bit of the urgency, and that desperation went up, which you didn't see a lot of in the first 10 minutes," McDavid said. "So hopefully, that can stick around. I thought the game was simpler. We dumped in more pucks, went to the net a little bit more, and shot some pucks from the top. We were rewarded for doing that, so some good signs."