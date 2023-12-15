PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers

The Oilers host the Panthers at Rogers Place in the final game of their six-game homestand

GettyImages-1245191816
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers host the Florida Panthers on Saturday night in the final game of their extended six-game homestand at Rogers Place.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet & Hockey Night in Canada at 8:00 PM MT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630CHED.

Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock the Pre-Game Show that will begin 30 minutes before puck drop, along with more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

The Lightning snap the Oilers win streak with a 7-4 victory

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Panthers

EDMONTON, AB – The streak may have come to its conclusion, but the confidence that’s been built over an eight-game winning run for the Edmonton Oilers carries on.

The Blue & Orange saw their eight-game winning streak struck down at Rogers Place on Thursday night in a 7-4 defeat to the Tampa Bay Lightning after running into a hot goalie in Andrei Vasilevskiy, who made 53 saves, and Steven Stamkos, who recorded four goals in the visitors’ victory that secured the season sweep over Edmonton.

The Oilers peppered Vasilevskiy for a franchise-record 57 shots on goal and outshot the Lightning 100-48 over their two meetings this season, but were victimized on both occasions by third-period comebacks.  

“That's just the way it is in the league,” forward Derek Ryan said. “There are so many great goalies that can steal a game, and I think it's pretty fair to say he stole the game last night.”

“I think there's probably some stuff we'd like to clean up, but I think we played a really solid game. That's hockey. It's going to turn out like that sometimes and you’ve got to trust the process, stick with it, clean up the things you want to clean up and then kind of move forward from there.”

Derek speaks to the media after Friday afternoon's skate

Edmonton stormed their way back from being down two goals to begin the second period to take a 3-2 lead into the final frame, with Evan Bouchard and Connor McDavid picking up points to extend their respective individual point streaks to 13 and 10 games.

But the Lightning were able to solve Stuart Skinner off goals from the NHL’s leading scorer in Nikita Kucherov and Stamkos – two goals against that the Oilers netminder admittedly took fault for in his post-game media availability.

“I think the guys played a heck of a game,” Skinner said post-game. “I don't think anybody in this room should be upset except for me, to be honest. I think that I ended up kind of losing us the game, and that's something that I'll take on and I'll be better for, but I think these guys in here should all be very happy with how they played. They were fantastic.”

The ownership displayed by Skinner comes after the Edmonton product put together a strong seven-game segment of his own before taking the loss, assembling the longest win streak of an NHL goaltender this season with a 7-0-0 record, a 1.70 goals-against average and .931 save percentage over the previous span.

Stuart speaks to the media following Thursday's 7-4 defeat

With the high individual and collective expectations in the Oilers locker room this season, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch believes that type of frustration being shown by his young goaltender is a healthy sign that both he and his teammates are committed to their winning culture.

“I think it's hard to swallow anytime you lose a game, whether it's five in a row or after you've won nine in a row,” Knoblauch said on Friday. “I think there's a lot of confidence in the guys. The expectation is to win every game. I think there's a strong feeling in the room that way, and yesterday, I think guys were really disappointed, but I think it was a good frustration.”

Thanks to the eight-game win streak, the Oilers have pulled themselves back into the Pacific Division pack with a 13-13-1 record and have a firm bearing on the direction that their club is going, which has helped lessen the disappointment from Thursday’s result at Rogers Place.

The seven goals conceded to Tampa Bay were more than half of the entire total they gave up over their win streak (13), so there are stilly plenty of positives to build on heading into the opportunity to begin building another win streak against the Florida Panthers.

“I think the vibe is really good in the locker room right now. We're playing great hockey, so I think that helps,” Ryan said. “We've won some games, but probably more importantly than that, our game is going in the direction we want it to go.

“That's a resilient group in there. We've been through a lot this year already and in the last couple of years as well, so confidence is high.

“It's only December, so there's a lot of hockey to be played and we control all of our destiny at this point, but the fact that we’ve dug ourselves out of that huge hole is pretty remarkable and just speaks to the resiliency of that group.”

Kris speaks to the media from Rogers Place on Friday afternoon

After winning three straight games, the Panthers arrive at Rogers Place winless and without a goal over their previous two games after falling 4-0 to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Florida has been shut out four times this season – the total of their last three seasons combined – and is currently marred in a scoreless streak of 121:01 despite registering 60 combined shots over their two straight losses.

Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice called Thursday’s loss “highly unusual” for his side, including when Vezina Trophy-calibre netminder Sergei Bobrovsky passed the puck right onto the tape of Dakota Joshua for an easy goal to make it 3-0 in the second period.

“We did unusual things that we just don’t do,” Florida head coach Paul Maurice said. “You saw kind of the pinnacle on the 3-0 goal. We just weren’t right tonight. I think you have those games. I don’t think it’s related to the Seattle game. Prior to that, we’d won three in a row. We weren’t very good here tonight, but in a highly unusual way.”

Florida will look to avoid losing three straight games for the first time this season when they continue their Western Canadian trek in Edmonton on Saturday night, and they could be without one of their top defencemen in Aaron Ekblad, who was taken out of the game due to precaution with a lower-body injury.

“I don't even know if it's day-to-day,” Maurice said of Ekblad. “We'll see how he is tomorrow. We think we got way ahead of it."

The Lightning end the Oilers win streak at eight games on Thursday

VIDEO

WRITTEN

News Feed

GAME RECAP: Lightning 7, Oilers 4

GAME RECAP: Lightning 7, Oilers 4
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Lightning (12.14.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Lightning
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Lightning (12.14.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Lightning
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning (12.14.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning
BRAR'S BOOK: The Mental Game

BRAR'S BOOK: The Mental Game
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blackhawks 1

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Blackhawks 1
Q&A: Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson

Q&A: Edmonton Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Blackhawks (12.12.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Blackhawks
BLOG: McDavid impressed by Bedard's ability & approach

BLOG: McDavid impressed by Bedard's ability & approach
PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blackhawks (12.12.23)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blackhawks
PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks (12.12.23)

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks
GENE'S BLOG: Connor vs. Connor

GENE'S BLOG: Connor vs. Connor
RELEASE: Oilers Skills Competition to be held January 4

RELEASE: Oilers Skills Competition to be held January 4
POST-GAME: Pickard's preparation pulls through in victory over Devils

POST-GAME: Pickard's preparation pulls through in victory over Devils
GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Devils 1

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Devils 1
LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Devils (12.10.23)

LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Devils
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Devils (12.09.23)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Devils
POST-GAME: Bouchard building his arsenal with 10-game point streak

POST-GAME: Bouchard building his arsenal with 10-game point streak