PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Mammoth

EDMONTON, AB – It's a different look than last time for both teams.

Making their debuts in their new alternate jerseys on Tuesday night, the Edmonton Oilers will face the Utah Mammoth for the first time since they changed from the 'Hockey Club' moniker back in May, replacing it with the two-tusked identity they've adopted moving forward after leaving Arizona in 2024.

The Oilers will wear their alternates three more times on home ice in 2025 on Dec. 4 against the Seattle Kraken, Dec. 6 against the Winnipeg Jets and Dec. 23 against the Calgary Flames, then for the final time in 2026 on Jan. 31 against the Minnesota Wild.

The Oilers swept the season series against the Mammoth 3-0 last season, outscoring 11-2 over two meetings in Edmonton and winning 3-2 in overtime on their inaugural trip to Salt Lake City on Nov. 29, 2024, when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored in sudden death after the Oilers rallied from an early 2-0 deficit.

Utah are 8-2-0 and has won seven straight games, outscoring opponents 37-24 after starting the season with a 1-2-0 record.