PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Mammoth

The Oilers new alternate jersey will make its debut on Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night at Rogers Place in the first of a three-game homestand against the Mammoth on Tuesday

Oilers_2526_GameAds_ALT_OCT28_2568x1444
By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers new alternate jersey will make its debut when they open a three-game homestand against the Utah Mammoth on Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night at Rogers Place on Tuesday.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 7:30 p.m. MDT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content from inside the locker room.

The Oilers salvage a point in a 4-3 OT loss to the Canucks on Sunday

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Mammoth

EDMONTON, AB – It's a different look than last time for both teams.

Making their debuts in their new alternate jerseys on Tuesday night, the Edmonton Oilers will face the Utah Mammoth for the first time since they changed from the 'Hockey Club' moniker back in May, replacing it with the two-tusked identity they've adopted moving forward after leaving Arizona in 2024.

The Oilers will wear their alternates three more times on home ice in 2025 on Dec. 4 against the Seattle Kraken, Dec. 6 against the Winnipeg Jets and Dec. 23 against the Calgary Flames, then for the final time in 2026 on Jan. 31 against the Minnesota Wild.

The Oilers swept the season series against the Mammoth 3-0 last season, outscoring 11-2 over two meetings in Edmonton and winning 3-2 in overtime on their inaugural trip to Salt Lake City on Nov. 29, 2024, when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored in sudden death after the Oilers rallied from an early 2-0 deficit.

Utah are 8-2-0 and has won seven straight games, outscoring opponents 37-24 after starting the season with a 1-2-0 record.

Kris talks to the media following Sunday's OT defeat to the Canucks

Utah has scored three goals or more in all seven of its consecutive victories and has four players with double-digit points through its first 10 games this season (Nick Schmaltz, Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther).

Led by the NHL's Second Star of the Week in Logan Cooley (5G, 3A in 4GP), the Mammoth swept a four-game stretch against Central Division rivals, including back-to-back games in Minnesota and Winnipeg, to set a new franchise-best win streak and take over the division lead in the Central standings.

Karel Vejmelka leads the NHL with six wins – all of them over Utah's current seven-game win streak – and owns a .905 SV% and 2.43 GAA this season. Vítek Vaněček has a 2-1-0 record and made 28 saves in the Mammoth’s 3-2 win over Winnipeg on Sunday in the second of back-to-back games.

The final two games of the season series will come at Delta Center on March 24 and April 7 in Utah.

Nugent-Hopkins recorded a goal in each game versus Utah last season and is currently riding a four-game point streak (1G, 4A) along with Evan Bouchard (4A), who recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime defeat to the Canucks to make it four straight games with a point after going pointless in the first six games of the season.

Ryan speaks to the media as the Oilers lost 4-3 in OT in Vancouver

Leon Draisaitl, playing in his 800th NHL game in Vancouver, scored twice to give him back-to-back multi-point games and finds himself on a five-game point streak (4G, 3A), but the Oilers were only able to earn a single point in their West Coast back-to-back.

Trailing 3-1 to the Canucks entering the third period, winger Jack Roslovic scored his first Oilers goal early in the frame before Leon Draisaitl's power-play marker with 5:03 left in regulation got them to overtime, where Kiefer Sherwood scored his second goal of the game to claim the extra point.

"To come back from two down in the third period is difficult anytime, and we were able to get two and put it into overtime. McDavid had a pretty good chance at the end to get the full two points," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "But it would have been nicer not trailing by two going into that third period and making it a more difficult job for us."

The Oilers grabbed only one of a possible four points on the West Coast this weekend after falling 3-2 the previous night to the Seattle Kraken in the first of back-to-back games – the end of a tough stretch of eight games in 15 days where seven of those were away from Rogers Place.

News Feed

GAME RECAP: Canucks 4, Oilers 3 (OT)

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Canucks

GAME RECAP: Kraken 3, Oilers 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kraken

PREVIEW: Oilers at Kraken

RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Henrique's 1000th game on Oct. 30

RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 to honour legacy of Joey Moss

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Canadiens 5

PROJECTED LINEUP: Savoie soaring to top line against Canadiens

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canadiens

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Senators 2 (OT)

BLOG: Oilers celebrate Henrique's 1000th game with special shirts in Ottawa

PROJECTED LINEUP: Walman to return versus Senators in Henrique's 1,000th NHL game

PREVIEW: Oilers at Senators

GAME RECAP: Red Wings 4, Oilers 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Howard, Philp returning to the lineup against Red Wings

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Red Wings

GAME RECAP: Devils 5, Oilers 3