PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Mammoth

Utah has scored three goals or more in all seven of its consecutive victories and has four players with double-digit points through its first 10 games this season (Nick Schmaltz, Clayton Keller, Logan Cooley, Dylan Guenther).
Led by the NHL's Second Star of the Week in Logan Cooley (5G, 3A in 4GP), the Mammoth swept a four-game stretch against Central Division rivals, including back-to-back games in Minnesota and Winnipeg, to set a new franchise-best win streak and take over the division lead in the Central standings.
Karel Vejmelka leads the NHL with six wins – all of them over Utah's current seven-game win streak – and owns a .905 SV% and 2.43 GAA this season. Vítek Vaněček has a 2-1-0 record and made 28 saves in the Mammoth’s 3-2 win over Winnipeg on Sunday in the second of back-to-back games.
The final two games of the season series will come at Delta Center on March 24 and April 7 in Utah.
Nugent-Hopkins recorded a goal in each game versus Utah last season and is currently riding a four-game point streak (1G, 4A) along with Evan Bouchard (4A), who recorded an assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime defeat to the Canucks to make it four straight games with a point after going pointless in the first six games of the season.