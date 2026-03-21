PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning

EDMONTON, AB – Back at it and looking to bounce back against the Bolts.

After being blanked 4-0 by another Florida club in the Panthers on Thursday, the Oilers will be back in action at Rogers Place to close out a four-game homestand against the Lightning in the final matchup of Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday.

Facing their rivals from the last two Stanley Cup Finals, the Oilers started strong on Thursday but saw their emotions fall short of matching the level they needed to beat the Panthers, who scored twice in the first period and cruised to victory behind 21 saves from Sergei Bobrovsky for the shutout.

Looking back at the tape at Friday's practice, Mattias Ekholm said not raising their emotions early was one of the biggest takeaways from a disappointing night where two valuable points were on the line in a matchup that should've been easy to get up for.

"I'm sure there are a bunch of things, but I thought the emotion of the game is the biggest thing," he said "We could have been a little bit more engaged early on. I felt like the first was not good enough. I thought we got going a little bit, but at the end of the day, we need to be a lot better. I don't think there's one point you can just point at. I think that there were multiple."