PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Lightning

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said that he thought his side had some good moments, but lacked connectedness in their passing and speed following a day off on Wednesday, which led to more puck touches for the group during Friday's skate at Rogers Place.
Having missed Leon Draisaitl the last two games, Friday was also a chance for the Oilers to work on their power play after going 0-for-3 against the Panthers on Thursday.
"Just get a little bit better and work on the power play a little bit," Knoblauch said. "Without Leon, we haven't had much practice time to work on it. Today we had a little bit of time, and practices in between games are tough to get a whole lot done in, but we did some puck touches and got the guys moving. We wanted to have a fast practice, a lot of puck touches and hopefully that helps us tomorrow night."
The Panthers had plenty of injuries of their own in names like Sasha Barkov, Brad Marchand and Sam Reinhart, and the Oilers' list continues to grow itself after forward Trent Frederic was injured in the second period and will be out with no timeline to return.
Frederic had been playing well over the last pair of home games in a fourth-line role with Max Jones and Adam Henrique, but his new injury now puts him on Edmonton's list of unavailable players that includes Leon Draisaitl, Colton Dach, Mattias Janmark and Curtis Lazar.