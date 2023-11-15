PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken

Overall, speed appeared to be the theme of the skate.
“Today was a fast-paced fun practice. Competitive as well,” Warren Foegele said. “I thought we were skating lots today, and at the end there we were playing a fun competitive drill with a bunch of one-on-ones. But it's good to see guys competing hard and having fun out there."
“I thought it was a high-pace practice,” Ekholm added. “I think we got some defensive details done and at the end there, some offence to it as well. So I think It was a fun practice and again, it's tough to judge one practice, but for the first one I thought it was really good.”
After the blue defencemen were forced into skating a lap at the end following the one-on-ones, a recount around centre ice during the stretching circle led to Connor Brown taking a little accountability for his colour.
“There was some chatter that we had three goals, then we did the recount and apparently we only had two, and we made them skate,” Brown said. “So I figured I owed them a lap.”
“Yeah, a couple of cheating guys on light blue,” Evan Bouchard added. “We're not going to mention who, but someone was being accountable and skated the extra lap, so that was good.”