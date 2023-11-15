PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken

EDMONTON, AB – The Kris Knoblauch era in Oil Country is off to a strong start.

The Edmonton Oilers utilized committed team defending and strong special teams in the final period against the New York Islanders on Monday to give their new head coach his first victory behind the bench in a 4-1 win at Rogers Place that makes it back-to-back victories for the Blue & Orange.

Knoblauch had only one evening and a morning skate to begin getting to know his players and what makes them tick before stepping behind the bench for the first time as head coach on Monday night, with the Oilers responding strongly to some of that early feedback by putting in a connected effort after giving up the game’s first goal in the opening minute.

“I have a little bit of experience with coaching changes during the year and usually they try to keep it as light as possible,” Mattias Ekholm said. “Obviously they have their tweaks and their mindsets of how they want us to do things, but I'm sure there'll be more and more throughout the year. But for now, it's more tweaks and little details that they and we believe we can sharpen up. It was a good step yesterday.

“Obviously it wasn't a perfect game, but at least we got a win and that builds confidence and now we just got to keep working and string some games together. “

Leon Draisaitl led the way with four points, while Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had power-play goals in the final period. Evander Kane added an empty-netter, but the bigger takeaway came on the defensive side where the Oilers were able to clean up some of their small details – especially on the rush – in what they hope will be a strong indicator of future play under Knoblauch and Assistant Coach Paul Coffey.