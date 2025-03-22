PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kraken

The Oilers look to take down the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place on Saturday night without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the lineup

Seattle Kraken v Edmonton Oilers

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers look to take down the Seattle Kraken at Rogers Place on Saturday night without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in the lineup.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet & Hockey Night in Canada at 8:00 pm MDT or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

Despite losing McDavid & Skinner, the Oilers pick up a point vs. the Jets

EDMONTON, AB – Time to dig even deeper than they did on Thursday night.

After earning a hard-fought point against to the Winnipeg Jets, the Edmonton Oilers will have to push on without Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl for about a week due to injuries, starting on Saturday night with a visit from the Seattle Kraken to Rogers Place.

McDavid and Draisaitl will both miss time after Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said on Friday that the two superstars could potentially miss a week of action following their respective injuries sustained during Thursday’s 4-3 OT loss to Winnipeg and Tuesday’s 7-1 win over Utah.

Draisaitl owns the highest points per game against the Kraken (2.17) in NHL history and has recorded a point in five straight games versus Seattle (3G, 8A), including four multi-point efforts, while McDavid has recorded a point in 11 of his 13 career games against them.

Despite missing their two leading scorers during the third period on Thursday against the Jets, the Oilers put in a terrific effort to earn a point, with their secondary scorers helping fill the void in elevated ice time on Thursday after Jeff Skinner finished the night with two goals and Zach Hyman scored his 25th of the season to make it 3-3 with over five minutes left.

The loss of McDavid and Draisaitl for approximately the next four games will test Edmonton’s depth even further as they continue to mount a push for first place in the Pacific Division, trailing the Golden Knights by three points with 13 games remaining in the regular season.

“Obviously, you're not going to replace 29 and 97, but other guys can handle more responsibilities and more jobs,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said.

Kris provides updates on McDavid & Draisaitl after Friday's practice

The Oilers have 12 forwards available and won’t have to make any roster moves, meaning centre Derek Ryan will come back into the lineup for the first time since Jan.11 against the Blackhawks to replace McDavid – likely on the fourth line with Adam Henrique the likely candidate to move into a top-six role.

Ryan brings a lot of tangibles that the coaching staff likes as a right-shot centre who's good in the faceoff dot and can kill penalties, adding another capable killer to its shorthanded group that went 4-for-4 on Thursday against Winnipeg and is now 18-for-18 over its last six games.

Prior to being recalled from the Bakersfield Condors on Tuesday, Ryan had registered three goals and five assists in 13 AHL games after picking up a goal and four helpers in 33 NHL games with the Oilers this season – including an assist against the Kraken on Jan. 9 in his second-last game before being placed on waivers.

"We're very confident and happy with our three pairs that we do have for forwards, and I think they're rolling and they've got a nice rhythm there," Knoblauch said. "The one benefit that Derek would provide is a face-off guy on the right side, and we've got more options on the left side than we do on the right side."

Goaltender Stuart Skinner is healthy after being lifted by the concussion spotter following a collision, leaving Calvin Pickard to play the rest of regulation plus overtime, where he was beaten under the right arm by Kyle Connor to give the Winnipeg the extra point and end Edmonton’s three-game win streak in the process.

Defenceman John Klingberg has also been cleared to play and could draw in should the Oilers coaching staff decide to change up its six defencemen with eight blueliners currently on the roster.

The Oilers have defeated the Kraken twice this season by a 4-2 scoreline and have won the last eight matchups between the two teams. After meeting this Saturday, they'll wrap up the season series in less than a week on Mar. 27 at Climate Pledge Arena.

