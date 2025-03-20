PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets

Mattias Ekholm marked his return from a six-game injury absence with a goal and two assists playing alongside Evan Bouchard, while Darnell Nurse and Jake Walman filled out the Oilers second defensive pair. The arrival of Walman at the Trade Deadline gives the Oilers four bonafide top-four defencemen and a left-shot who’s comfortable playing on the right side of the blueline.
“I'm comfortable with that,” he said. “I think there are things that open up when you're on your offside too that aren't open when you're on your strong side, so there’s kind of a variety of things that you can do. I'm comfortable wherever they put me.”
After Brett Kulak, the Oilers now have plenty of depth to choose from for their sixth defenceman spot between Troy Stecher, John Klingberg and Ty Emberson – all right-shot defencemen – with Emberson serving as the healthy scratch on Tuesday against Utah.
Klingberg has practiced in full on back-to-back days for the Oilers, so the Swede’s return to the lineup could come as soon as Thursday against the Jets as a battle brews on the blueline before playoffs.
"I think it's clear who our top five are who aren't going to be in and out of the lineup, and then you've got a bunch of right-handed defencemen and we'll see what's best for our group," Knoblauch said. "Each guy provides a little bit of a different identity and strengths to our team, and I guess it's important to find out what strengths we want or which ones we value the most – whether this guy kills a little bit more, maybe a little more offence, a puck mover, or maybe it's a guy that does a little bit of everything."
At Wednesday's practice, Knoblauch acknowledged maintenace days for McDavid, Draisaitl, Hyman and Ekholm, who didn't participate in the skate, but said that some guys are game-time decisions for tomorrow's visit from the Jets.
Both Ekholm and Hyman made their respective returns from injury on Tuesday, but the bench boss didn't reveal which of the aforementioned players are possible doubts.
"We'll give you that information tomorrow. You just have to wait," he said.