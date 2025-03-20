PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Jets

The Jets may have had an off night defensively against the Canucks on Thursday by giving up four goals in a 4-2 defeat, but they've allowed a league-low 162 goals in 69 games this season (2.34 per game) and possess a +77 goal differential that's +26 better than next Western Conference team in Dallas (+51).

Offensively, it was uncharacteristic for them as well, with the Jets owning a 41-2-1 record this season in games where they score three-plus goals.

That will prove to be a major test for the Oilers and their three-game win streak where they've allowed only one goal in each game – a stretch aided by Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard stopping a combined 74 of 77 shots (.961 save percentage) over their last three starts and Edmonton's overall defensive game really starting to come around.

Combined with Tuesday's offensive explosion, the Oilers are in a good place with 15 regular-season games remaining.

“I think we’re just playing quicker with the puck and we're not putting ourselves in positions where we can turn it over,” forward Viktor Arvidsson said on Wednesday. “I feel like that's a part of our game that we need to improve on and get better at, but I think that's a key to not getting stuck in the D zone.”

Arvidsson’s line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Vasily Podkolzin all found the scoresheet in Thursday’s dominating performance against Utah, with the Swedish forward scoring in back-to-back games and registering goals in three of his last six.

"I just try to work on my shot every practice and stuff, and I feel like it's been coming," Arvidsson said. "I feel I've been creating, but it's just puck hasn't gone in. I just try to play my game every single game, and every practice, I try to work hard and that's been my game through my whole career."