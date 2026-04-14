COMMUNITY: Oilers Playoffs 50/50 returns in support of EOCF

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today the return of the Oilers Playoffs 50/50 presented by Rogers, running through the end of Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Proceeds from the Round 1 raffle will support the EOCF's efforts to help kids and families across Oil Country who need it most – all while giving fans the chance to win a life-changing jackpot.

Playoff jackpots are historically the largest of the season, with last year's Oilers Playoffs 50/50 jackpots totalling more than $57 million, including a jackpot that climbed over $13 million – creating seven new millionaires in Alberta and raising millions in support of charities across Oil Country.

"We are excited to announce the return of the Oilers Playoffs 50/50," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "Year after year, this initiative showcases the unparalleled support of Oil Country – not only for the team, but for the broader community. Throughout the playoffs, the raffle consistently generates some of the largest jackpots in sports, creating new millionaires across Alberta while making a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families in need. With the continued support of fans, the EOCF will be able to further invest in vital programs and partnerships – supporting the most vulnerable in our community, advancing youth hockey initiatives and extending its impact across Oil Country."

This raffle features more than 80 early-bird prizes, including Oilers playoff tickets, signed merchandise, gift cards, cash prizes and Ford vehicles.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will also receive $25 for Boston Pizza and $25 for River Cree Resort & Casino.

The EOCF has also launched its new Pick to Win game, giving fans another exciting chance to win big – featuring three growing cash prizes, an Oilers suite experience and more – all while supporting the Foundation's mission to help more kids, families and communities in need across Oil Country.

In addition to the main 50/50 raffle, customers can purchase tickets for the Playoff Bonus raffle running until June 22.

Oilers Playoffs 50/50 tickets are available at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.