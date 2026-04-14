RELEASE: Stanley Cup Playoffs back in ICE District

EDMONTON, AB – The Stanley Cup Playoffs are back in Edmonton for the seventh consecutive season, and with them, the return of the most electric atmosphere in the National Hockey League.

ICE District is once again set to become the centre of the NHL playoff action, drawing tens of thousands of fans downtown for every game – both inside Rogers Place and across watch parties in ICE District Plaza, Fan Park @ ICE District and Molson Hockey House.

Last season, ICE District hosted more than 500,000 fans – up to 35,000 per night – during both home and away playoff games.

Here's what fans need to know for this year's post-season festivities:

HOME GAME TICKETS

Fans can experience one of the most electric atmospheres in sports by securing Oilers playoff tickets at Rogers Place.

Round 1 ticket packages go on sale Tuesday, April 14 at noon MT

Round 1 individual game tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 15 at noon MT

Tickets are available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets

Fans are encouraged to sign up for Last Minute Ticket Alerts by texting LMTA to 587-855-5645

ROGERS ROAD GAME WATCH PARTIES

Rogers Road Game Watch Parties will return to Rogers Place, giving fans the chance to experience the playoff hockey atmosphere inside the arena when the Oilers are on the road.

Featuring $10 concession combos, T-shirt tosses, alumni autographs, face painting and more

Tickets are $10, with net proceeds supporting the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation

On-sale timing will be announced following the Round 1 schedule release

ICE DISTRICT WATCH PARTIES

ICE District will once again host massive watch parties for every Oilers home and away game, with minimal lines or wait times across all indoor and outdoor venues.

Fans can gather at: Ford Tailgate Party in ICE District Plaza Play Alberta Fan Park inside the massive event tent Molson Hockey House inside Ford Hall

The unparalleled experience includes: Live game broadcast with sound on giant screens Food and drink specials Hosts, live entertainment and DJs Oilers alumni and special guest appearances Oilers playoff ticket giveaways, prizes and a variety of other fan activations

Gates open 60 minutes prior to puck-drop

Free admission for all ages

LOILTY Rewards membership is required for entry

Fans can register for LOILTY Rewards for free at LoiltyRewards.com

OILERS PLAYOFFS 50/50

The Oilers Playoffs 50/50 raffle is now live for Round 1

Tickets are available anywhere in Alberta at EdmontonOilers.com/5050

Last season's combined playoff jackpots totalled more than $57 million

The average playoff jackpot exceeded $6 million

Seven new millionaires were created in Alberta

OILERS PLAYOFF GEAR

Limited-edition 2026 Oilers Playoffs gear is available now at:

Oilers Official Team Store in ICE District Plaza (open seven days a week with extended hours)

Online 24/7 at IceDistrictAuthentics.com

CITY-WIDE PLAYOFF SPIRIT

Fans and businesses can show their Oilers support with official playoff window decals and banners available at williamhuff.com/shop.