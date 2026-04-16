PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks

The Oilers are expected to receive reinforcements in the return of Zach Hyman, who skated alongside Matt Savoie and Connor McDavid at Wednesday’s practice and will try to get back up to speed quickly in the last (but certainly not least) game of the regular season.
Having missed the last five games to recover from a minor issue and be ready for the demands that come with playoff hockey, Thursday’s pivotal contest with the Canucks is the ideal setting for Hyman to test the physical and mental parts of his game.
"You want to be playing your best in the playoffs," Hyman said. "Having said that, if I felt like I could play in the regular season, I wouldn't just sit out games. I don't like doing that, so it's not that I was sitting out.
“It was taking care of something to make sure I'm able to contribute at the level you need to ensure the team has success in the playoffs. I play a little bit more physical, obviously, so I gotta make sure that I'm ready to play at that level."
His return adds back some much-needed goalscoring for an Oilers team that’s found the back of the net only four times over their last three games, while the defence has been strong in allowing only four against over that span.
Hyman’s 112 high-danger chances are the fifth most in the NHL, and he’s spent the fourth-most time in the offensive zone (48.3 percent) to help him record his third 30-goal season after missing the first 19 games of the season rehabbing from off-season wrist surgery.