PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Avalanche

Isaac Howard will go from Bakersfield into Edmonton's top six on Monday in place of Max Jones when the Oilers host the Avalanche at Rogers Place to begin their final regular-season homestand

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Isaac Howard will jump into the top six to replace Max Jones on the second line when the Edmonton Oilers continue to fight for playoff positioning against the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche on Monday night at Rogers Place.

The 22-year-old was called up from the Bakersfield Condors on Sunday and spent the morning's pre-game skate next to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jack Roslovic in place of Jones, who was injured in Saturday's 1-0 shutout loss to the Los Angeles Kings and is expected to miss three to four weeks.

Howard has produced 47 points (22 goals) in 45 AHL contests with Bakersfield this season, including 12 goals and 12 assists over his last 29-game stint in the minors. In 29 games over two separate stays in Edmonton, the Hudson, WI, product has contributed two goals and three assists.

Isaac talks about his call-up before facing the Avalanche on Monday

"I think he's just more seasoned," Knoblauch said. "He's played in the American Hockey League for a good portion of his season this year, and he's played a handful of NHL games. He's a better player today than he was the first month or two in the season.

"Also with our lineup, at that time, he wasn't quite ready for being in a prominent role with the way our lineup was and the type of player he is, and we felt this is a good opportunity to move him up in the lineup and play with some pretty good players."

Howard returns to Edmonton with the Oilers needing to win each of their remaining two regular-season games against Colorado and Vancouver to have the best chance at winning the Pacific Division or securing home-ice advantage for the first two rounds.

"I know all the guys in the room and stuff, so it makes it pretty easy to come back up here and play," Howard said. "So I'm just excited to be back here anytime I get the chance. Just excited to play, and other than that, I'm just going to work on the same details I've been working on and I'm excited to go out there and play."

Kris provides an update on the lineup before Monday's match with Colorado

The Oilers will continue to be without Leon Draisaitl, Zach Hyman and Jason Dickinson after the latter two forwards skated on a 'fifth line' at Monday's practice with rookie and college signing Owen Michaels, who's been travelling with the team since his signing earlier this month after winning an NCAA championship with Western Michigan.

Knoblauch added that Hyman won't play against Colorado and is doubtful for Thursday's regular-season finale against the Canucks, while Draisaitl is still trending towards making his return at some point during the first round of the playoffs.

Draisaitl spoke to the media after taking the opportunity on Monday to get some extra ice time as he works to be ready for Game 1 of the first round, but said it's been a work in progress to get back to full health since he started skating again early last week.

"It's just progressed from there," Draisaitl said. "It's got better, and it feels pretty good right now, but there are many steps still to go."

As for Dickinson and Jones, Knoblauch stated that Jones is eyeing a three-to-four-week recovery, while Dickinson's status is more up in the air, saying he won't play for the rest of the regular season and will be reevaluated for the start of the playoffs.

"We'll miss [Jones], but we also do have a lot of options," Knoblauch said. "We have depth to put in for the playoffs.  Right now, we're a little thin, but hopefully by the time the playoffs start, we'll have some more guys back."

Leon speaks about his recovery after Monday's pre-game skate

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Avalanche below:

Podkolzin - McDavid - Savoie
Howard - Nugent-Hopkins - Roslovic
Dach - Samanski - Frederic
Lazar - Henrique - Kapanen

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Murphy
Walman - Emberson

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