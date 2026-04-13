PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Avalanche

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Isaac Howard will jump into the top six to replace Max Jones on the second line when the Edmonton Oilers continue to fight for playoff positioning against the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche on Monday night at Rogers Place.
The 22-year-old was called up from the Bakersfield Condors on Sunday and spent the morning's pre-game skate next to Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jack Roslovic in place of Jones, who was injured in Saturday's 1-0 shutout loss to the Los Angeles Kings and is expected to miss three to four weeks.
Howard has produced 47 points (22 goals) in 45 AHL contests with Bakersfield this season, including 12 goals and 12 assists over his last 29-game stint in the minors. In 29 games over two separate stays in Edmonton, the Hudson, WI, product has contributed two goals and three assists.