FUTURE WATCH: Howard & Hutson named to AHL's All-Rookie Team

BAKERSFIELD, CA – The American Hockey League announced on Wednesday that Bakersfield Condors forwards Isaac Howard and Quinn Hutson have been named to the 2025-26 AHL All-Rookie Team as voted on by players, coaches, and media.

Howard averaged over a point per game with the Condors this season, tallying 47 points (22G, 25A) in 45 games. He is third among rookies in goals and sixth in scoring despite playing over 20 fewer games than others in the top 10.

A first-round pick (31st overall) in the 2022 NHL Draft by Tampa Bay, Howard was acquired by the Oilers in July after winning the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA's top collegiate player in 2025 with Michigan State.

Howard started the season in the NHL recording five points (2G, 3A) in 29 NHL games.