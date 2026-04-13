RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Oil Country faithful with Fan Appreciation

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will show their gratitude to the most passionate fanbase in the league when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, April 13 at Rogers Place. The Oilers Fan Appreciation Game, presented by Pepsi, will feature special giveaways, contests, discounts and other exclusive activities.

This year's prize list is the biggest and best yet:

Two Oilers Playoff Road Trips

A 2026-27 Atlantic Division Road Trip

Oilers Playoff Tickets

A round of golf with Oilers players

Player-autographed jerseys

Locker Room Dinner with Oilers Alumni

A Chef’s Table Dinner at Braven with Oilers VIPs

Rogers Place VIP concert packages

ICE District music festival VIP packages

Plus hundreds more prizes

Some other highlights of the evening include:

A limited-edition Oilers bandana on each seat

Free concession item vouchers for the first 10,000 fans through the gates, redeemable for a Nathan’s Famous hot dog, Pizza 73 slice, popcorn or Pepsi product

$5 hot dogs throughout the night

Oilers Alumni Chris Joseph and Jason Chimera signing autographs from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Free Oilers tattoos through the end of the first intermission

GlamBot photo booth

Buy one, get one 25% off at all ICE District Authentics locations (some exceptions apply)

5x LOILTY points for fans arriving prior to 7:00 PM

Special LOILTY Rewards offers for concession and merch items

To sign up for LOILTY Rewards ahead of the game, go to LoiltyRewards.com.

Limited tickets to Monday’s game are still available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.