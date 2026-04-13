RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Oil Country faithful with Fan Appreciation

Monday's game vs. Colorado includes special giveaways, contests, discounts & other exclusive activities

Oilers_APR13_2568x1444
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will show their gratitude to the most passionate fanbase in the league when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Monday, April 13 at Rogers Place. The Oilers Fan Appreciation Game, presented by Pepsi, will feature special giveaways, contests, discounts and other exclusive activities.

This year's prize list is the biggest and best yet:

  • Two Oilers Playoff Road Trips  
  • A 2026-27 Atlantic Division Road Trip 
  • Oilers Playoff Tickets 
  • A round of golf with Oilers players 
  • Player-autographed jerseys 
  • Locker Room Dinner with Oilers Alumni 
  • A Chef’s Table Dinner at Braven with Oilers VIPs 
  • Rogers Place VIP concert packages 
  • ICE District music festival VIP packages 
  • Plus hundreds more prizes 

Some other highlights of the evening include: 

  • A limited-edition Oilers bandana on each seat 
  • Free concession item vouchers for the first 10,000 fans through the gates, redeemable for a Nathan’s Famous hot dog, Pizza 73 slice, popcorn or Pepsi product  
  • $5 hot dogs throughout the night 
  • Oilers Alumni Chris Joseph and Jason Chimera signing autographs from 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM 
  • Free Oilers tattoos through the end of the first intermission 
  • GlamBot photo booth 
  • Buy one, get one 25% off at all ICE District Authentics locations (some exceptions apply) 
  • 5x LOILTY points for fans arriving prior to 7:00 PM 
  • Special LOILTY Rewards offers for concession and merch items 

To sign up for LOILTY Rewards ahead of the game, go to LoiltyRewards.com

Limited tickets to Monday’s game are still available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

News Feed

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Avalanche

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Avalanche

GAME RECAP: Kings 1, Oilers 0

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kings

COMMUNITY: EOCF gives $2 million back to Oil Country through 25th anniversary campaign

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Sharks 2

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Sharks

GAME RECAP: Mammoth 6, Oilers 5 (OT)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Mammoth

PREVIEW: Oilers at Mammoth

GAME RECAP: Golden Knights 5, Oilers 1

RELEASE: Oilers activate Colton Dach off LTIR

PROJECTED LINEUP: Hyman out for Saturday's meeting with Golden Knights

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Golden Knights

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Blackhawks 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

RELEASE: Oilers sign forward Owen Michaels

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks