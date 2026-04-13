PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Avalanche

EDMONTON, AB – Clinched our spot, now it's time to push on.

The Edmonton Oilers have officially locked in their place for the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will compete over their final two regular-season home games to win the Pacific Division title, starting on Monday night with a visit from the Colorado Avalanche to Rogers Place.

Despite a 1-0 shutout loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, the Oilers were helped in clinching a spot by a 7-1 win for the Philadelphia Flyers over the Winnipeg Jets, which means they can't drop below the second Wild Card spot that comes with a first-round matchup with Monday's opponents.

Connor Ingram made 20 saves against the Kings, but Anton Forsberg stopped all 27 shots he faced from the Oilers to allow Artemi Panarin's 28th on a breakaway in the first period to stand up as the game winner.

"I thought the effort was great," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We worked hard and did a lot of good things right, but we did make some mistakes. Ingram played really well. I thought we had enough scoring chances to certainly get more than one goal tonight, and their goalie played well and we missed some really good opportunities."

With the help of a bounce back on Monday, the Oilers can keep in contention for top spot in the Pacific, while needing three points over their last two games to guarantee second or third in the division and avoid a first-round opponent in the Avalanche.