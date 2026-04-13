BLOG: Draisaitl working hard to be ready for start of playoffs

EDMONTON, AB – Leon Draisaitl is giving it his best shot to make it back for the start of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but he knows this isn’t an injury he wants to rush back from.

"There are certain things that you can play through, and others where you have to think about your future and the team's future a little bit," Draisaitl said on Monday. "So I think our medical staff and I know how to handle these situations, and we know when it's good to go and when it's not.

"We'll take it one game, one day at a time, and hopefully it works out."

The German spoke for the first time on Monday since being injured on Apr. 15 against the Nashville Predators about trying to be ready in time for Edmonton’s First Round series, with his status still in question after the Oilers already locked in their spot.

Draisaitl resumed skating last week when the team left on its last regular-season road trip and has been going through the checklist to hopefully be fit and healthy for Game 1, likely to come either this Saturday or Sunday against an undetermined opponent.