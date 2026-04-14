GAME RECAP: Avalanche 2, Oilers 1 (SO)

EDMONTON, AB – One point earned, but one short of the favoured result.

Goalie Connor Ingram was terrific by making 30 saves, but the Colorado Avalanche scored in all three rounds of the shootout to pick up the 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers, who settled for a single point at Rogers Place on Monday night to impact their push to finish first in the Pacific Division.

Connor McDavid scored his 48th goal of the season in the second period after Sam Malinski gave the Avalanche the lead, leading to a scoreless third where the Oilers couldn't capitalize on an extended five-on-three that could've ultimately proved the difference between one and two points.

Ingram shut the door throughout regulation and on the penalty kill during an Avalanche power play in overtime, but Colorado was clinical in the shootout, matching tallies from McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins before MacKinnon scored the winner in the third round to take the extra point from the Oilers.

Edmonton sits tied with Vegas for first place in the Pacific after they defeated Seattle on Monday, but the Golden Knights hold a game in hand and control their own destiny when it comes to winning the division over their final two games.

The Oilers will look to earn two points in their final regular-season contest on Thursday back at Rogers Place to keep themselves in contention for a division title and lock up one of the top three spots on the Pacific.