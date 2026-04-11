GAME RECAP: Kings 1, Oilers 0

LOS ANGELES, CA – The fight for a playoff spot continues.

The Edmonton Oilers couldn't clinch their spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs after being stifled by 28 saves from Anton Forsberg on Saturday afternoon in a 1-0 shutout defeat to the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Artemi Panarin scored the only goal for the Kings on a breakaway at 12:26 of the opening frame, blocking a shot from Evan Bouchard to go in alone and snipe the game-winner over the glove of Connor Ingram, who had a strong showing with 20 saves on 21 shots.

Despite Ingram's efforts, Forsberg was perfect in collecting his third shutout of the season, keeping the Kings in command of their own destiny to lock down the first Wild Card spot with their fourth straight win.

"I thought the effort was great," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We worked hard and did a lot of good things right, but we did make some mistakes. Ingram played really well. I thought we had enough scoring chances to certainly get more than one goal tonight, and their goalie played well and we missed some really good opportunities."

Needing just a point to clinch their playoff spot, the Oilers now need any result other than a Jets regulation win against the Flyers on Saturday to confirm their place in the postseason.

The Oilers are currently one point up on the Golden Knights and Ducks for first place in the Pacific Division with two games left, with Anaheim and Vegas having a game in hand.

Edmonton will host Colorado on Monday before concluding its regular-season schedule on Thursday against Vancouver at Rogers Place.

"It's all about that next game, and we'll go home to prepare, and we've got two left to find a way to put both those in the bank," Adam Henrique said.