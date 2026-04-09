GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Sharks 2

SAN JOSE, CA – Five points for the captain and two points earned in Sili-Conn Valley.

Connor McDavid recorded five points, including his third hat trick of the season, as the Edmonton Oilers' power play went 3-for-3 on Wednesday to help them claim two points & stay atop the Pacific Division with a 5-2 win over the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

"It was a big two points," McDavid said. "I thought everybody played really well, and personally, I got a couple of bounces early, which always helps. It was a fun game."

McDavid had a hand in each of Edmonton's three goals with the man advantage, scoring his 45th of the season & 100th career power-play goal and assisting on tallies for Vasily Podkolzin & Jack Roslovic.

The captain scored twice at even strength in the second, including a dazzling goal that made it 4-2 off the rush for his second goal of the night, before getting a bounce off a stick on a two-on-one that beat Alex Nedeljkovic five-hole for his 15th career hat trick.

McDavid now leads the NHL's scoring race by six points over Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov with 133 points (46G, 86A) in 79 games.

Jack Roslovic and Vasily Podkolzin each had a goal & an assist, while Evan Bouchard picked up two helpers to become the second defenceman in Oilers franchise history alongside Paul Coffey to surpass 90 points.

Bouchard leads all NHL blueliners with 21 goals and 70 assists in 79 games this season.

"We knew we had to bounce back from last game," Bouchard said. "Playing a back-to-back is not always easy, especially against a team like San Jose, who's fighting for the playoffs. So it's a good win for us to sit on for a few days."

The Oilers will keep hold of first place in the Pacific Division as they head to Los Angeles to close out their three-game road trip with a Saturday afternoon tilt with the Kings.