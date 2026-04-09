COMMUNITY: EOCF gives $2 million back to Oil Country through 25th anniversary campaign

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today it invested $2 million to support kids and families in need across Oil Country. As part of its 25th anniversary donation matching campaign, the EOCF, working alongside its charitable partners and passionate Oilers fans, raised $1 million in direct donations, which it then matched, bringing the total to $2 million going to 22 Alberta-based charities.

“Our fans don’t just love the team, they care deeply about their community, and the success of this initiative is a testament to that,” said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. “Together, we are able to give back $2 million, showing what’s possible when Oil Country comes together. Over the past 25 years, we’ve supported over 1,000 charities across 140 communities, helping hundreds of thousands of Albertans when they needed it most. We’re excited for the next 25 years of impact, and are deeply grateful for the support of the world’s best fans, who make it all possible.”

Launched in September to mark the EOCF’s 25th season, the campaign invited fans and individual donors to support a cause of their choice across six pillars of giving, doubling the impact for 22 longstanding partner charities. Fans who donated $25 were also entered into a random draw for an Oilers experience, including a chance to meet forward and St. Albert native Matt Savoie, Sportsnet reporter Gene Principe, and Hunter the Lynx.

Among the recipient charities was the YMCA of Northern Alberta, which served more than 120,000 children, youth, and families last year through programs supporting physical health, mental well-being, leadership, and meaningful connection. The YMCA will receive over $400,000 from the campaign.

"This contribution to the children, youth and families the YMCA serves in Oil Country will have ripple effects into the future as they gain access to programs and services that ignite their potential,” said Katherine O'Neill, President and CEO, YMCA of Northern Alberta. “Thank you to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation for this incredible investment in our community. We are honoured to partner with them to create life-changing opportunities for everyone and are profoundly grateful for their support. We are also sincerely thankful to the community members and supporters who helped empower this matching opportunity. This campaign has been a true testament to the powerful impact that we can have when we work together to build healthy, vibrant communities where everyone can shine."

The campaign also supported the Kids with Cancer Society (KWCS), which provides vital programs and services free of charge to children and families facing a cancer diagnosis. KWCS will receive over $300,000, helping ensure that no child has to face cancer alone.

“The incredible initiative of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation’s 25th anniversary campaign, quite literally, is a game changer for the Kids with Cancer Society,” said Tracey Thurston, Director of Development, KWCS. “We are completely fuelled by philanthropy, and the awareness and dollars raised by the EOCF is something we couldn’t accomplish alone. Our kids and families who are bravely fighting cancer benefit from the support, thoughtfulness, and compassion of the EOCF. In uncertain times, it is reassuring to know that the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation continues to champion charities, big and small, to have far reaching and generous impacts on the communities we serve. Thank you, we are so grateful you ensure that no family travels the cancer journey alone.”

Another long-time EOCF partner, the Edmonton Humane Society (EHS), has been advocating for animal welfare for more than 110 years—admitting over 4,000 animals in 2024 and distributing more than 52,000 pounds of food. Thanks to the EOCF match, EHS will receive over $200,000 from the campaign.

“We’re deeply grateful for the continued generosity of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation,” said Liza Sunley, CEO, EHS. “Through their commitment to matching donations from Oil Country fans and our wider community, every contribution is amplified. The funds raised through the 25th anniversary donation matching campaign will significantly expand our impact—helping us provide care, resources and support to the people and pets who rely on us every day.”

Complete list of campaign recipients:

Hockey Fights Cancer

Ben Stelter Foundation

Kids with Cancer Society

Alberta Cancer Foundation

Pets of Oil Country

Dogs with Wings

Edmonton Humane Society

Zoe’s Animal Rescue

Second Chance Animal Rescue Society

Feeding Oil Country

Edmonton's Food Bank

Hope Mission

Food Banks Alberta

Christmas Bureau of Edmonton

Heroes of Oil Country

Homes for Heroes

Wounded Warriors

4 Wing Military Family Resource Centre

Every Kid Deserves a Shot

Free Play for Kids

Hockey Alberta Foundation

KidSport Alberta

Sport Central

Kids in Oil Country

Stollery Children's Hospital Foundation

Make-A-Wish Canada

YMCA of Northern Alberta

880 CHED Santas Anonymous

To learn more about the EOCF’s work and community partnerships, head to EdmontonOilers.com/EOCF.