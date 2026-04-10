PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Kings

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Edmonton Oilers look to keep control of their own destiny in the Pacific Division and clinch a playoff spot in their final road game of the regular season on Saturday afternoon at Crypto.com Arena against the Los Angeles Kings.

Jason Dickinson will not be available and doesn’t have a timeline for recovery, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said on Friday, after sustaining a lower-body injury and needing to be helped off the ice in the third period of Wednesday’s 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Goaltender Connor Ingram, who made 10 saves before being pulled out of precaution for Tristan Jarry to begin the final frame, was a full participant at Friday’s practice in El Segundo and could be back to start on Saturday against the Kings.

Coach Knoblauch wasn’t prepared to name a starter after Friday's practice, where the Oilers deployed some new-look lines that saw Max Jones and Kasperi Kapanen partner up on the second line beside Ryan Nugent-Hopkins.

"Jones has been playing really well throughout the year, and this is an opportunity for him to get a little bit more opportunity," Knoblauch said. "Certainly, we don't want him to get away from his game. What he's been doing is the reason why we put him up in that spot. Just simplicity, but more importantly, just the speed of getting into the forecheck and making it hard on the other team, which just makes everyone else's job a little bit easier. We'll see tomorrow how that goes. Hopefully, that's a good line for us."