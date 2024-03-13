PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Capitals

McDavid managed four assists that evening as the Oilers shutout the Capitals 5-0, receiving 25 saves from Stuart Skinner, three-point nights from Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and a 3-for-4 performance from the power play.

The victory launched an eight-game win streak for the Oilers that would last until a small three-game lull, which was followed by a franchise-record 16-game win streak that came one game shy of tying the NHL record.

The Oilers are 34-9-2 since that low point of the season on Nov. 24 in Washington and are now able to refocus on bigger and better things, with their sights firmly set back on winning the Pacific Division after languishing near the League’s bottom for the first 18 games of the regular season.

“I think most of the time, you’re just focused on the day-to-day and who you’re playing next, but of course being higher in the standings gives you home-ice advantage in the playoffs,” Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. “I think it’s good to have home ice, so it’s something to strive for and give us a little bit more motivation down the stretch here.”

Edmonton returned from their most recent four-game road trip with two victories, while going 4-1-1 over a stretch of six games in nine days that started with a 2-1 win in Seattle on Mar. 2 and ended in Pittsburgh this past Sunday with a 4-0 shutout win over the Penguins.

Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner shared the shutout – albeit with Pickard making all 41 saves in 58:44 of time between the pipes – and McDavid recorded a goal and two assists as the Oilers were able to quickly respond from Saturday's 3-2 shootout defeat to the Sabres by blanking of Sidney Crosby and the Penguins just 24 hours later.

“We should be very happy,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. “We went 4-1-1 in our last six and we were everywhere – Edmonton, Seattle, all the way to the east Coast in Boston – so a lot of trips.

"We were 4-1-1 and I don’t think it was our best hockey. I think our goaltending played really well, but I think through that stretch, with all the travel and games in that short amount of time, we can say we had that success and we should be pretty happy with it. But we want to build on that."