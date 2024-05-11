POST-GAME: Draisaitl delivers gutsy Game 2 performance

VANCOUVER, B.C. – "Was there ever a question?"

Oilers captain Connor McDavid said it best after Friday's OT victory when asked if he ever doubted his "ride-or-die" teammate Leon Draisaitl's ability to suit up and perform in Game 2.

The superstar forward was listed as a game-time decision by Head Coach Kris Knoblauch ahead of the second matchup between the Oilers and Canucks at Rogers Arena after missing portions of Game 1 on Wednesday and not participating in Thursday's practice or the morning skate.

He hit the ice for pre-game warmup, though, felt good enough to give it a go and proceeded to deliver yet another marquee playoff performance, scoring once and assisting on the team's other three goals in their 4-3 sudden-death final that sends the series back to Edmonton knotted at one game apiece.

"He's an amazing player," said McDavid, who produced the same stat line as Draisaitl in the thrilling win. "One of the best players in the world... the best player in the world on a lot of nights, and tonight was one of those nights."

Quite the performance for a player whose coach wasn't even sure he'd have him in the lineup.