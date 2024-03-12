BLOG: Henrique feeling comfortable in new opportunity with Oilers

Henrique had only been traded once in his career from New Jersey to Anaheim back in 2018 before being acquired by Edmonton and identified the adjustment to new tactics as one of the hardest transitions to make when moving from team to team.

"Sometimes there are wholesale changes in philosophy you have to adjust to, but most times, it's just different language from the coaches preaching a lot of the same details," he said.

His new Oilers teammates have been able to help clear the air of any confusion in the dressing room, on the bench, or on the ice if it arises.

But for the most part, Henrique has felt comfortable with the quick change.

"That’s always the biggest adjustment," Henrique said. "I think the language that different coaches use as well. Some of it's similar and some of it's different. The guys did a good job kind of walking us through the systems, and even the guys I’ve been playing with have been doing a great job just talking me through what to do and what not to do, what they see or if I have questions.

"So far, I've been pretty comfortable with everything. Things are not a crazy amount different on the ice, so it’s just a matter of settling in and finding some chemistry with guys and hopefully building off that."

Henrique was acquired from Anaheim alongside Sam Carrick last Wednesday and the 34-year-old started alongside Leon Draisaitl and Evander Kane on the top line for his Oilers debut the next night against Columbus, but moved to the third unit with Kane and former Ducks' teammate Corey Perry in the last two matchups against Buffalo and Pittsburgh this past weekend.

With ice time between 10 and 15 minutes during his first three games with Edmonton, Henrique has also spent time on the penalty kill, which in addition to his five-on-five looks to be a major area of contribution for the Brantford, Ont. product here in Oil Country for the rest of the regular season and playoffs.