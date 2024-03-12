BLOG: Henrique feeling comfortable in new opportunity with Oilers

"You want to come in and try to win right away, but I think for me, [I've played] pretty good," he said. "I felt good in the games, and I think getting thrown in right away is kind of the best way to go about it. You just get in and go play.
"For us as hockey players, you have that same schedule on a day-to-day basis being on the road with the guys, and I think that helped too just in getting to know the group a little bit and being able to go for lunch or dinner depending on where we were. The guys have been very welcoming and helped us through the first few days."
Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said that joining a new team during a road trip is ideal, as it allows both the new player and the dressing room extra time to focus on creating new dynamics and new relationships.
"I think catching up on the road is the perfect time," he said. "The players that were already here have their lives. They’ve got their families and away from the rink, they run home and they see their families of course, but when we’re on the road, it’s a perfect time for them to join the team just because they go for dinner together, they spend more time at the rink hanging out, so I think the way they got to know everyone was good.
"Now for them, just getting comfortable playing here in this rink. I think the energy is great and they feel really excited about it, so it’ll be nice to see what they give us tomorrow.”
With he and his new Oilers teammates getting a well-deserved team day off on Monday following their four-game road trip, Henrique – along with other deadline acquisitions in Sam Carrick and Troy Stecher – took the opportunity to get acclimatized and accustomed to their new city and surroundings at Rogers Place.
“We came in yesterday to check out the locker room and everything to kind of get used to the day-to-day here, but it’s been good so far," he said.
Having a day off to settle in before following it up with a practice day on Tuesday has been the best-case scenario for the three newest Oilers.
"It’s made the transition pretty smooth and pretty easy for us."