LIVE COVERAGE: Oilers vs. Canucks (Game 3)

SECOND PERIOD

7:57: Drasaitl gets loose on a breakaway created by the saucer pass by McDavid, but SIlovs stands him up for the second time this period by making the blocker save.

10:00: ANOTHER POST! The Oilers cannot catch a break! There were bodies that clashedc at the Vancouver blueline on a break-in attempt, allowing the pass through the seem to Draisaitl to open up but the German put it off the post with his backhand.

15:23: BROWN OFF THE BAR! So close to an equalizer on the one-touch deflection by the winger off the rush.

16:24: DRAISAITL SNEAKS IT SHORT SIDE! From a tight angle, the German takes a pass from Nugent-Hopkins and one-times home a power-play goal from one knee on a shot that Silovs should've had by hugging his near post. Edmonton draws to within one with their second PPG. 3-2 Canucks.

17:38: Silovs scoops the puck off the line and Corey Perry thought it was in, but an officials' review can't overturn the call of 'no goal' on the ice because it wasn't conclusive that it crossed. We play on, but the Canucks will be shorthanded for a holding penalty.

20:00: The second period is underway!

FIRST PERIOD

0.0: AFTER 20 | Vancouver 3, Edmonton 1. Derek Ryan rattles the crossbar on the last shot of the period – their second of the opening 20 minutes.

37.2: Vincent Desharnais' shot squeaks through for Derek Ryan, who can't put it past Silovs as he reaches back for the puck before a scrum ensues in the crease.

1:26: A giveaway and Boeser scores. Warren Foegele loses the puck on a no-look backhand pass and it's turned back on the Oilers with a feed from Pius Suter to Boeser in front, who shoots far side on Skinner for his second goal of the opening frame. 3-1 Canucks.

2:33: The Oilers come close twice! First, Evander Kane nailed the post on a three-on-one rush before Warren Foegele came back off a quick neutral-zone regroup for a winding move and a hard wrist shot that was eaten up by Arturs Silovs.

6:42: Boeser is wide open for the go-ahead goal. Miller draws in Ekholm & McDavid and finds his winger open in the right circle for a wrist shot that beats Syart Skinner at the far post. 2-1 Canucks.

11:15: Brock Boeser deflects it home. J.T. Miller delivered the shot that was tipped by the centre in the slot to tie the game on the power play. 1-1.

[Update: the goal has been changed to Elias Lindholm for the deflection.]

11:47: Draisaitl catches Garland in the neutral zone for an interference penalty. Vancouver will get the opportunity to equalize with the man advantage after Edmonton converted their first chance.

14:22: BACK-TO-BACK-TO-BACK GOALS FOR EKHOLM! The Swede shoves it in for the second-unit power play! The top unit couldn't get it done, leaving 35 seconds for the second unit to get a chance off a deflected Evander Kane wrist shot that ended up going to Ekholm at the opposite circle for a flipped-in finish. Silovs was left no chance with a sliding effort. Ekholm has scored in three straight playoff games for the first time in his career after doing it in back-to-back games for the first time on Friday. 1-0 Oilers.