PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks (Game 4)

Skinner believes his 5-2-1 record, 3.22 goals-against average and .877 save percentage in eight games during these playoffs are not indicative of his play, and that he doesn’t feel like his best game is that far off.

“It's as close as one percent. I think I could be,” Skinner said. “It's just a very minimal, small, little thing that I can do and we could be talking here laughing about how great I am, but it's just not the case. So I got to be able to find that one percent. I got to find that little bit more, that one more save. I believe that if I do that, I can kind of just get into the flow of things and everything will. I'll just be able to start playing better."

"I think it's just me being able to find saves at key times and I haven't been able to do that."

Connor McDavid added that the offence should've been able to provide their netminder more help after taking 45 shots, with four posts also adding to the sting of losing on home ice on Sunday for the Oilers. McDavid was held without a point in the defeat, and he and his teammates will have to generate more ways to penetrate past the Canucks' defence and get more pucks on Silovs in the crease.

"They defend really well," McDavid said. "I've said that all along. They defend really well. They're good around their net. They have the big D-men that hang around there and we've got to find a way to get there. We hit a couple of posts and things like that and maybe it could've gone the other way, but ultimately, we've got to find a way to get to the net and get shots through."