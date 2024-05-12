PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks (Game 3)

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch deployed the Dynamic Duo together for a combined 55:17 in Game 2, but the cerebral bench boss knows he can’t lean on McDavid and Draisaitl that heavily every night before he factored in the importance of returning to Edmonton with the series split at one game apiece.

“It alleviates a lot of pressure,” shared Knoblauch, after having a little time to digest the game on Saturday morning. “Not getting one would have been tough for us going back to Edmonton, almost [setting up] a must-win Game 3, but anytime you go into another building to start the series and you get the split, you'd say it's a success.”

Of all players who've played 10 career playoff games, Draisaitl (1.66) and McDavid (1.64) sit second and third in points per game respectively behind only Wayne Gretzky (1.84). The Dynamic Duo owns identical totals of 90 career playoff points in 56 games following their four-point explosions on Friday, with only the Great One (43 GP) and Mario Lemieux reaching the milestone in fewer games than Edmonton's two world-class forwards.

“We’re seeing two of the greatest Stanley Cup point producers in the history of the game,” 630 CHED’s Jack Michaels shared on Oilers TV on Friday. “They factored in on all four of Edmonton’s goals. They were a threat every time they were on the ice.”

A deeper look into the numbers only backs up this sentiment. An Expected Goals For (xGF) of 81.91 percent alone tells you how much the ice was tilted in favour of the Oilers with their top line on the ice. It’s even more impressive when considering Draisaitl's status as a game-time decision in the lead-up to puck drop.

“We didn’t even know if (Draisaitl) was going to play until after the warm up,” explained Knoblauch. “We really didn’t know.”