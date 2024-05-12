PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Canucks (Game 3)

Teammate Warren Foegele gave the hockey world a glimpse into the dynamic of McDavid and Draisaitl and how the superstars push each other to be great in a post-game media availability on Friday.
“They're obviously two of the best players in the league, but it's their work ethic,” said Foegele when asked about the elevation of their games in the playoffs. “These guys work super hard. In the summer, I train with them and they're always competing, always working up early and they work on their craft.
“They don't just show up in the regular season, they show up for the playoffs.”
The standard has been set by not only the two best players in the world, but the leadership group as a whole — an extended leadership group that includes Ekholm, who explains to achieve great things, processes require tremendous effort, patience and discipline.
Those are all traits the Oilers will need to continue exhibiting in Game 3.
“I think the moment calls for patience,” urges Ekholm. “I mean, you look at the first round with these guys. They kept it to low-event, low-shot volume kind of games, and they've been trying to do that here, too. We knew that going in, so patience is key for us to getting looks. But again, the way we played in the third, I thought we got a lot of looks. I thought that we just kept coming. And their goalie played well. But I think if we keep playing like that, we're going to find success.”