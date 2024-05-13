GAME RECAP: Canucks 4, Oilers 3 (Game 3)

EDMONTON, AB – Too many mistakes, too many missed chances and a locked-in Arturs Silovs in between the pipes on Sunday night for the Canucks all contributed to the Blue & Orange's downfall in Game 3 on home ice.

"I thought were the better team for the most part," Leon Draisaitl said. "In my eyes, it should have resulted in a win. But that's not the way hockey works, so just regroup and get ready for Game 4."

The Oilers struck four posts and had numerous opportunities to cut into the Canucks' lead after falling behind 3-1 at the end of the first period, but they were unable to solve the rookie Latvian netminder for the majority of Game 3 at Rogers Place, finishing with a 4-3 defeat that puts them behind two games to one in their second-round series.

The Canucks' netminder made 42 saves on 45 shots for the victory while their offence was provided by Brock Boeser and Elias Lindholm, who each scored a pair of goals after Edmonton outshot them 36-7 over the final two periods and 45-18 over the full 60 minutes.

"I think when we push the pace and play fast, that's kind of our game," Foegele said. "And you've got to give credit to them, too. They played a good shutdown for the last bit, and they know they're goalie made some good saves."

Silovs outduelled Oilers netminder Stuart Skinner, who made 11 saves on 15 shots in the first two periods before being relieved by Calvin Pickard to begin the final frame. Defenceman Mattias Ekholm scored in his third straight playoff game, and Leon Draisaitl added a goal and assist to record his seventh multi-point game in Edmonton's last seven post-season contests.

"I think tonight's one he'd like to have back, and we'll see what he's got in the future whether that's Game 4, Game 5 or whatever it is," Knoblauch said. "But we'll be seeing Stu again and I have no doubts that he'll respond and play well."

Game 4 will be on Tuesday back at Rogers Place.