RELEASE: Oilers to celebrate Women in Sport

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will host their annual Women in Sport game on Wednesday, March 13 when the club welcomes the Washington Capitals to Rogers Place, celebrating women in hockey and the Canadian sports industry.

This year's Women in Sport game will recognize a number of female leaders for their dedication, accomplishments and contributions to the Canadian sports industry through pre-game panels, intermission interviews – in-game and on the broadcast – and other special features.

In addition to the showcase series, the national anthem will be performed by actor/singer Karella Cummings and the intermission will feature a shootout with girls from the 2023 Oilers Hockey School all-female camp who currently play minor hockey in Edmonton.

Limited tickets for Wednesday’s game are available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

OEG Sports & Entertainment will also be showing the PWHL Boston vs. Minnesota game with sound on the outdoor screen in ICE District Plaza with puck-drop at 6pm.