PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

Darnell Nurse had two goals and Matt Savoie scored his first-career NHL goal to put the Oilers up 3-1 on the Rangers through 40 minutes, carrying over Edmonton's strong finish from Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Utah Mammoth where they scored five goals in the second and finished them off in the third.

Thursday's third period was a different story, starting on an early power play for the Oilers where they gave up multiple shorthanded odd-man rushes before turnovers and mistakes resulted in the Rangers tying the game and eventually earning the extra point in overtime.

"We gave up a couple of opportunities for them to score, and then after that, it was actually better than I thought," he said on Friday. "We didn't give up very much until they scored that goal. We were in the offensive zone, had a shot, and it went off our player and then it led to their rush. How we handled it after that, we could have made some adjustments, but before that, it was better than I thought.

"After they scored, that obviously gave them a lot of life, a lot of energy, where we didn't have that. You need that energy if you're going to be successful."

For Coach Knoblauch, it was difficult seeing his team's energy levels drop in the third period when an opportunity was there, similarly to earlier in the week against the Mammoth, to seal out a victory, so everyone is accountable to correct those mistakes and up their intensity on Saturday against Chicago.

"There's a fine line on mistakes that periodically happen, because no player is going to play a perfect game, and there's always going to be mistakes," Knoblauch said. "But if there's an accumulation of mistakes that are costing us regularly, then yes, we need to hold everyone accountable."