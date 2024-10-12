PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

EDMONTON, AB – After being shut out by the Jets on Opening Night, the Oilers will be expecting a lot more from themselves on both sides of the puck when they open back-to-back games at Rogers Place this weekend against Connor Bedard & the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.

“You want to see your game starting to come together,” Connor McDavid said.

The Oilers captain spoke to his side’s 6-0 defeat to Winnipeg following Friday’s practice at Rogers Place and how the errors they committed were too much to overcome on an evening when not a lot clicked for the Blue & Orange in their 2024-25 NHL season debut.

“I think there were just big mistakes,” McDavid said. “The mistakes that we made were big mistakes, and they led to Grade-A chances. Not to say that there was an insane amount of them – it’s that the ones that were there were big ones.”

Goaltender Stuart Skinner admitted post-game on Wednesday that the pace of play for him felt “a little too quick” after the shot-stopper was tagged for five goals on 13 shots, leading to Calvin Pickard playing the second half and stopping seven of Winnipeg’s last eight shots over the final 28:52 of the contest.

Newcomers to Oil Country in forwards Viktor Arvidsson and Vasily Podkolzin had their moments on the second and fourth lines, but both forwards wound up being on the ice for a goal against over 15:56 and 11:47 of ice time in their regular-season Oilers debuts, respectively.

Winger Jeff Skinner was minus-1 and took four shots in 13:56 TOI next to Arvidsson and Leon Draisaitl on the second line, with the five-goal deficit in the third period for Edmonton resulting in a bit more balanced ice time amongst the forwards.

McDavid played a team-high 20:49 up front, and Evan Bouchard (25:04) did the heavy lifting on defence next to Mattias Ekholm (21:30) while Head Coach Kris Knoblauch tried some different D pairings in the final period.

Coach Knoblauch spoke Friday about his desire to see his team focus on defending and let the offence come to them naturally. However, the bench boss thought there were a few mistakes that were directly the result of a bit of carelessness with the puck in both ends from his team, leading to goals off the rush and off giveaways.

“So many times we had the puck not under pressure and just gave it up,” Knoblauch said. “Just not being on the attack or executing plays enough so they didn't have to defend. The defending needs to get better, but the puck play was the biggest culprit to our game the other night.”