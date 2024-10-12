PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Blackhawks

For defenceman Darnell Nurse, execution in all areas of the ice was a major factor contributing to Wednesday’s loss and is something the group needs to improve on with Saturday’s visit from Bedard & the Blackhawks.
“I think some we made the right reads, but didn't have the right execution,” he said. “There's probably an element of closing down plays quicker, so lots of areas that we can improve on the defensive side of the puck.”
The Oilers understand it’s still early with 81 games left on the schedule, but considering they’d been in Camp for the previous 20 days and played eight pre-season games, they know it’s time to pick up the pace and clean up the finer details of their game to prevent a slow start similar to last season's 2-9-1 record in their first 12 games.
“There's just so much hockey to be played for our group and there are new bodies and the new essence of learning the systems and whatnot. But we've had a whole camp,” he said. “I think for us, it's just cleaning up the details of the game; maybe executing at a higher level, whether it's tape-to-tape passes, reads, communication in the D zone – that’s a big thing for us.
“If we can communicate a little bit more – talk our way through the defensive zone and close things off a little bit quicker – it'll make our life a lot easier.”
During Friday's practice, Coach Knoblauch decided to keep a pair of changes to his blueline that experienced success in the third period of Wednesday's defeat, putting Travis Dermott (a left shot) on the right side next to Darnell Nurse and moving Ty Emberson to the right side with Brett Kulak.
Both D pairings out-chanced Winnipeg in the final frame despite Edmonton facing a heavy hill to climb down five goals, but this early stage of the season combined with a relatively new blueline and a few positive results are enough for Knoblauch and his coaching staff to go back to what was successful.
"Obviously, the game wasn't going well in the first two periods," he said. "Sometimes, you do a switch to help an individual out and other times to change things up for the team altogether. In the third period, I thought the team played better in the third period – not necessarily because of the switch, but as D pairs, Nurse and Dermott played better in the third period and so did Kulak and Emerson. From what we saw, we're going to continue with that.
"Half our D corps is new and we're just trying to find out what's best for the team."