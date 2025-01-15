PREVIEW: Oilers at Wild

Draisaitl leads the NHL in goalscoring with 31 – four ahead of Florida's Sam Reinhart – and sits second in points with 64 (31G, 33A) behind Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon (68), who the Oilers will face on Thursday night in Denver.
If you factor in the current NHL scoring race, four of the top-five scorers in the League will be in the lineup for Thursday's star-studded contest against the Avalanche (MacKinnon, Draisaitl, Rantanen and McDavid), but the focus for the Oilers remains on the Wild.
"Obviously, we've got three good teams here coming up and the schedule has been tight," Draisaitl said. "Lots of games lately, lots of travel for us, but you've got to find a way to win those games as well. We're going on the road and we'll start with Minny and try and try to get two points there."
The WIld sit second in the NHL's Central Division with a nearly identical 27-13-4 record to the Oilers, but find themselves banged up at the moment with top-four defenders Brock Faber, Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon out, along with superstar captain Kirill Kaprizov set to miss his 10th straight game.
Forward Jakub Lauko has missed 14 games as well for the Wild.
"Well, those are two extremely good hockey teams," Knoblauch said. "Minnesota is a little bit banged up and they are shorthanded. Colorado's been playing extremely well and from my experience, every time we play Colorado, they've been exciting games. But it's been a long road trip, and we've seen a lot of good hockey teams, and it continues on right until the end until we finish off in Vancouver."
Minnesota is 6-3-0 with Kaprizov out of the lineup and hasn't been as sharp at home this season with an 11-9-1 record, as opposed to the road where they're 16-4-3.
On Tuesday, the Oilers made a roster move transaction by recalling forward Noah Philp from the Bakersfield Condors.