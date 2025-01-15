PREVIEW: Oilers at Wild

ST. PAUL, MN – These road warriors aren’t ready to rest.

The Edmonton Oilers are back on the road to begin a three-game road trip against the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night at Xcel Energy Center following their 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Monday in a one-off homestand at Rogers Place.

The Oilers will face the Wild before heading to Denver for a visit to Ball Arena to conclude back-to-back games against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. The road trip will wrap up for the Blue & Orange on Saturday night with a Pacific Division matchup on Hockey Night in Canada versus the Vancouver Canucks.

“It's been a busy stretch here. A lot of travelling around,” Connor McDavid said after Monday’s win on home ice. “A quick little pit stop here and back out on the road, so a big couple of games, but I like how we're playing. We'll be fine.”

After going 3-1-0 on their previous four-game trip that spanned all four time zones, the Oilers were faced with the tough challenge of returning home for a pivotal matchup against their rivals from Los Angeles, who they’re well-acquainted with from three consecutive meetings in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and a 4-3 overtime defeat in California before the new year.

The Blue & Orange passed the test after grinding out the two points in a playoff-like contest, needing only one goal from Connor McDavid on his 28th birthday and 30 saves from Stuart Skinner for his second shutout over his last three games, which highlighted his team’s strong defensive effort that began with some left-over jet lag from their last road trip.

“I think it's been some tough travel for us too, so you can kind of expect that our legs weren't going to be the most juiced up,” Skinner said. “But in saying that, the way that we played with the kind of schedule that we've had is quite impressive. We were just able kind of to keep them on the sides for the most part."