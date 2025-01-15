RELEASE: Oilers recall Philp from Condors

ST. PAUL, MN – The Edmonton Oilers announced on Tuesday they have recalled forward Noah Philp from the Bakersfield Condors.

The 26-year-old made his NHL debut on Oct. 31 against the Nashville Predators during his first stint with the club and recorded his first NHL point with an assist over 11:54 of ice time in a 5-1 victory for the Oilers at Bridgestone Arena.

Philp was reassigned to the Condors on Nov. 4 and has recorded 17 points (nine goals) in 28 AHL games with Bakersfield this season.

The Canmore, AB product signed as a free agent with the Oilers on July 1, 2024 after taking a hiatus from professional hockey during the 2023-24 NHL season.