PREVIEW: Oilers at Stars (Game 5)

DALLAS, TX – Throughout the entire playoffs, the Edmonton Oilers have embraced their ‘next man up’ mentality to put themselves one victory away from advancing to their second straight Stanley Cup Final at the expense of the Dallas Stars.

In Thursday’s elimination Game 5 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center, the Blue & Orange’s depth will face its stiffest test yet when they attempt to knock out a desperate Stars team while missing one of their best players in Zach Hyman for the remainder of the postseason.

"There are going to be times when guys are banged up, and that's part of the game," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Right now, we're missing some guys who are unavailable to play. Obviously, Zach's going to be a huge hole, but we're fortunate to have a lot of depth where guys can come in and step up and give us quality minutes."

Hyman underwent surgery on Wednesday after leaving in the first period of Tuesday’s 4-1 victory for the Oilers in Game 4 with an upper-body injury he sustained on a check from Stars forward Mason Marchment.

After trying to get past Stars defenceman Esa Lindell while carrying the puck out of the zone, Hyman was clipped on the right shoulder by Marchment, immediately dropping his stick before exiting down the tunnel favouring his right arm.

"We'll just leave it as upper body," Knoblauch said. "It will be a while, so we're not expecting him back for the playoffs."

The 32-year-old was coming off a massive performance in Edmonton’s 6-1 victory in Game 3 at Rogers Place by scoring two goals and adding an assist to go along with a plus-five rating and 10 hits, but finished with only 3:11 of ice time over five shifts in Game 4 on Tuesday.

It’s a significant blow for the Oilers losing their fifth leading scorer of the playoffs in Hyman, who had recorded five goals and six assists in 15 games and the League’s leader in hits with 111 before Wednesday's tough news amidst what's been a reat response to their 6-3 defeat in the opening game of the series.

Hyman had never missed a playoff game for the Oilers since joining the club in July of 2021, contributing 35 goals and 25 assists in 52 contests.